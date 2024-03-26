University of Medicine and Health Sciences Names Award-Winning Medical Educator and Physician Dr. Shivayogi Bhusnurmath as Dean of Basic Sciences

"Dr. Bhusnurmath's remarkable career exemplifies an unwavering dedication to creating outstanding medical education programs. His approach resonates deeply with our mission of delivering personalized education and preparing our graduates to lead with compassion and distinction." Post this

Throughout his career, Dr. Bhusnurmath has made significant contributions to faculty recruitment, development, and the implementation of practice-focused education aimed at preparing future physicians for clinical excellence. A staunch advocate for active learning in small group settings and the integration of basic sciences with clinical experience, Dr. Bhusnurmath's innovative strategies played a pivotal role in enhancing USMLE Step 1 pass rates by nearly 30% at one medical school. His expertise and dedication to advancing medical education are widely recognized in the field, and he has participated in multiple accreditation and state approval boards.

"At UMHS, our commitment to student success is paramount," said Warren Ross, President of UMHS. "Dr. Bhusnurmath's remarkable career exemplifies an unwavering dedication to creating outstanding medical education programs, characterized by a holistic and results-oriented approach. His tireless efforts in educating future physicians to excel in both skill and empathy, along with his steadfast commitment to community service, resonate deeply with our mission of delivering personalized education and preparing our graduates to lead with compassion and distinction."

At UMHS, Dr. Bhusnurmath will prioritize the creation of additional avenues for active learning, emphasizing small group activities that seamlessly integrate basic sciences with clinical training. By fostering cross-fertilization of ideas, this approach aims to enhance understanding and ultimately improve outcomes for students. He will also concentrate on faculty development related to developing better learning objectives, assessment tools, and teaching practices. Dr. Bhusnurmath remains committed to teaching pathology while serving as Dean and welcomes students with an open-door policy to facilitate mentorship and support.

"Upon meeting with President Ross and visiting UMHS, it becomes immediately apparent that nurturing student growth is at the heart of our institution," said Dr. Bhusnurmath, Dean of Basic Sciences at UMHS. "The leadership team's genuine concern for students and the exceptional educational background and clinical experience of our faculty underscores our commitment to excellence. My foremost goal is to enhance learning opportunities and equip our future physicians with the skills necessary for long-term success."

About UMHS

The University of Medicine and Health Sciences (UMHS), is a small, mission-driven medical school with a commitment to student support and a legacy of successful residency placements in the United States and Canada. UMHS was founded in 2007 by medical education pioneers Warren and Robert Ross to deliver a highly personalized school experience. Graduates of UMHS earn a Doctor of Medicine degree (MD) and qualify to practice medicine throughout the United States and Canada. Students begin their Basic Science studies in St. Kitts, West Indies, and complete their clinical training in the United States. With an unprecedented 96% student retention rate, the vast majority of students that begin their medical studies at UMHS go on to obtain residencies. For more information, visit https://www.umhs-sk.org/.

