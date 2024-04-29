University of Medicine and Health Sciences Presents "Career Opportunities in Sports Medicine"

"Don't be afraid to put yourself out there. Start networking. Start volunteering for teams. See if you can shadow a sports medicine doctor or work in an orthopedic clinic." - Dr. Soren Estvold, Sports Medicine Fellow at Travis Air Force Base Post this

As a former college athlete who ran track, Dr. Ralston set his sights on sports medicine early in his medical training. Describing how he earned his fellowship at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, home to the celebrated Razorbacks football team, he noted that he took a very intentional path.

"I did my entire third year of clinical rotations in Detroit and scheduled my fourth year in places I wanted to do a residency that included a Sports Medicine department," said Dr. Ralston about landing a coveted spot at the SEC school. "It's fun traveling with the teams. Some of the athletes you are treating will eventually be in the NFL. The hours can be long, but it's what I love so it doesn't feel like work.'

By contrast, Dr. Estvold was working in Family Medicine and discovered that as an active duty Air Force member, he was eligible to apply to a Sports Medicine fellowship, and was ultimately one of six doctors selected from across the country for the highly competitive post. According to Dr. Estvold, working as a physician in the military offers some unique advantages.

"I work on base treating both enlisted folks and veterans, and spend a few days a week working in a civilian orthopedic clinic," said Dr. Estvold. "We have plenty of time to work with our patients in the military versus working in a private hospital. The security of working for the military is great, and the pay and healthcare benefits are great. In terms of post-military plans, I can decide whether to re-enlist in the military or go into private practice with an orthopedic group."

Throughout the discussion, the doctors fielded questions from the audience. Many of the questions focused on career advice, and the UMHS alumni offered practical suggestions for interested students.

"Don't be afraid to put yourself out there," said Dr. Estvold. "Start networking. Start volunteering for teams. See if you can shadow a sports medicine doctor or work in an orthopedic clinic."

"For fellowships, there may be only one or two fellows, so just let people know you are interested in a program," said Dr. Ralston. "Try to connect with someone who can teach you the steps to become a sports medicine physician."

The talk was the latest in a series of livestream events featuring UMHS students, faculty, and alumni sharing their expertise on topics targeted toward current and prospective medical students and healthcare professionals. Dr. Estvold has previously led livestream discussions focused on LGBTQ+ healthcare. Other events hosted by UMHS include:

