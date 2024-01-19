University of Medicine and Health Sciences Presents Primary Care Spotlight: Internal Medicine v. Family Medicine

"In primary care, there are loan forgiveness programs that can help you pay off medical school loans quickly." Dr. Billy Zhang, Internal Medicine Physician at Providence St. Joseph Heritage Medical Group in Irvine, CA Post this

'For me, my Internal Medicine rotation really clicked. It's an area I felt confident and comfortable with, and it all started with my UMHS core rotations," said Dr. Billy Zhang, an Internal Medicine Physician at Providence St. Joseph Heritage Medical Group in Irvine, CA. "There is a physician shortage for specialists as well as primary care. In primary care we need to be able to do some of the upfront work, otherwise patients will wait a long time. Primary Care doctors still get to do a lot of advanced medicine, like blood work, testing, and CT scans to help patients."

The panelists also discussed how primary care physicians play a critical role in providing access to care in underserved areas.

"I went from practicing medicine in rural Oklahoma to suburban Oklahoma, where we have a doctor shortage," said Dr. Kristin Miller, a Family Medicine Physician with Mercy Hospital in Yukon, Oklahoma. "I don't do a lot of same-day patients but I see complex cases like heart disease, diabetes, neurological issues, and mental health. My favorite part of family medicine is the relationships I've built over the years. What we do matters."

In addition to comparing family medicine and internal medicine, the primary care physicians discussed the differences between working for a hospital group versus a private practice.

As a physician working with a large hospital group in California, Dr. Zhang notes, "'My day is broken into sessions: an AM and a PM. In either session, it's broken up into new and old patients and Telehealth. Telemedicine created a different way to deliver care."

Dr. Valeria Fomitcheva, an internal medicine physician in Baltimore, enjoys managing her own practice. "In private practice, there's more flexibility with the schedule, fewer governing bodies, and more flexible hours," she said. "I'm compensated by a salary and a productivity bonus."

For primary care physicians considering private practice, Dr. Fomitcheva advises, "Always negotiate your salary, and if going into private practice, ask about partner track."

Since research suggests that 73% of doctors will graduate from medical school with student loan debt, compensation is a significant consideration when choosing a career path.

"In primary care, there are loan forgiveness programs that can help you pay off medical school loans quickly," said Dr. Zhang.

Dr. Miller added, "I make really good money, more than a lot of surgeons, all while doing my family practice. I started out with half a million in student debt and paid it off in just a few years.'

The panelists all described a healthy work-life balance and the fulfillment they enjoy working in primary care.

'You don't always need to be a specialist to make big changes in someone's life," said Dr. Fomitcheva.

