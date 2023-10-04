University of Medicine and Health Sciences Signs Articulation Agreement with Larkin University

"We're pleased to partner with Larkin University, a school that shares our vision of educating uniquely skilled and diverse medical professionals eager to meet the need for physicians in various settings, and reflecting the demographics of the communities we serve." Tweet this

Dedicated to training the next generation of world-class physicians, UMHS provides personalized medical education with an 8:1 student-to-faculty ratio and unparalleled support. UMHS students also have access to UMHS's state-of-the-art facilities and clinical rotations at leading teaching hospitals throughout the United States for superior training that positions graduates for prestigious residency placements. This year, UMHS celebrated one of the most successful Match Days in the school's history - with students securing residencies in 11 medical specialties across 24 states and territories, including multiple matches in California, Texas, Michigan, and Puerto Rico, and the school's first matches in Oregon and New Hampshire. UMHS also reached new milestones for Canadian students, who placed directly into residencies through CaRMS, including its first-ever match in Alberta.

"We're pleased to partner with Larkin University, a school that shares our vision of educating uniquely skilled and diverse medical professionals eager to meet the need for physicians in various settings, and reflecting the demographics of the communities we serve," said Warren Ross, president of UMHS. "LU is focused on educational programs, research and scholarly activity, and development of solutions that promote the common good of health care and society, and we look forward to building on that foundation as we provide the training for highly skilled, resilient, and empathetic doctors. We're excited to welcome qualified LU graduates to the UMHS family."

UMHS has articulation agreements with several undergraduate institutions in the U.S. and Canada. These agreements enable a prospective student from a partnering university to automatically qualify for admission to UMHS after meeting the minimum standards defined by the articulation agreement. For a complete list of schools that have partnered with UMHS and an overview of admission requirements, please visit https://www.umhs-sk.org/articulation-agreements.

About UMHS

The University of Medicine and Health Sciences (UMHS), is a small, mission-driven medical school with a commitment to student support and a legacy of successful residency placements in the United States and Canada. UMHS was founded in 2007 by medical education pioneers Warren and Robert Ross to deliver a highly personalized school experience. Graduates of UMHS earn a Doctor of Medicine degree (MD) and qualify to practice medicine throughout the United States and Canada. Students begin their Basic Science studies in St. Kitts, West Indies, and complete their clinical training in the United States. With an unprecedented 96% student retention rate, the vast majority of students that begin their medical studies at UMHS go on to obtain residencies. For more information, visit https://www.umhs-sk.org/.

Media Contact

Twitter

