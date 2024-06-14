University of Medicine and Health Sciences to Host "UMHS Celebrates Pride: Insights and Advice from LGBTQ+ Physicians"

"At UMHS, we take immense pride in our ongoing celebration and support of LGBTQ+ students, faculty, and alumni. Our commitment to fostering an inclusive environment extends beyond June, as we actively provide resources and opportunities to empower individuals throughout their professional journeys." Post this

During the event, the speakers will delve into critical topics such as LGBTQ+ healthcare data, the significance of finding a mentor and networking, available resources, and practical advice for LGBTQ+ medical professionals and allies.

"We are honored to host 'UMHS Celebrates Pride: Insights and Advice from LGBTQ+ Physicians,' and highlight the extraordinary accomplishments of our distinguished alumni," stated Warren Ross, President of UMHS. "At UMHS, we take immense pride in our ongoing celebration and support of LGBTQ+ students, faculty, and alumni. Our commitment to fostering an inclusive environment extends beyond June, as we actively provide resources and opportunities to empower individuals throughout their professional journeys. By embracing the diverse voices within our medical community, we further our mission to educate and inspire uniquely skilled medical professionals."

The discussion is the latest in a series of live stream events featuring UMHS faculty and alumni sharing their expertise on topics targeted toward current and prospective medical students and healthcare professionals. Past events focused on LGBTQ+ healthcare include:

-- "LGBTQ+ Medicine: Full Spectrum Care"

-- "LGBTQ+ Medicine: Providing Compassionate Care"

-- "LGBTQ+ Medicine and Theory"

To access the recordings of all past discussions, please visit this link.

To join "UMHS Celebrates Pride: Insights and Advice from LGBTQ+ Physicians," on Monday, June 17, at 7 pm EDT visit the UMHS live events and meetings page.

About UMHS

The University of Medicine and Health Sciences (UMHS), is a small, mission-driven medical school with a commitment to student support and a legacy of successful residency placements in the United States and Canada. UMHS was founded in 2007 by medical education pioneers Warren and Robert Ross to deliver a highly personalized school experience. Graduates of UMHS earn a Doctor of Medicine degree (MD) and qualify to practice medicine throughout the United States and Canada. Students begin their Basic Science studies in St. Kitts, West Indies, and complete their clinical training in the United States. With an unprecedented 96% student retention rate, the vast majority of students that begin their medical studies at UMHS go on to obtain residencies. For more information, visit https://t.co/WQdntqIAXJ?amp=1" with "https://www.umhs-sk.org/.

Media Contact

Megan Leer, UMHS, 619-708-9500, [email protected], https://www.umhs-sk.org/

SOURCE UMHS