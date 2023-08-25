University of Miami Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences Announces Open Registration for Latest Continuing Education Course

"My goal is to connect the brilliant faculty from all over the world I have collaborated with from my time at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School with new faculty members from the University of Miami to bring life to the much-needed evidence-based courses we will offer." Tweet this

As the first meditation continuing education course hosted by the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, director of Continuing Medical Education, Kim Miele, has utilized her past twenty-five years of success in continuing education to elevate Miami's course offerings. "When I was recruited to the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences last fall, I knew we had an amazing opportunity to launch world-class continuing education courses in psychiatry. My goal is to connect the brilliant faculty from all over the world I have collaborated with from my time at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School with new faculty members from the University of Miami to bring life to the much-needed evidence-based courses we will offer." says Miele. Ms. Miele worked under Lawrence E. Lifson, M.D. at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, a major teaching hospital for Harvard Medical School, for over twenty-five years before joining the University of Miami team. Over that period, Miele administered thousands of hours of programming in psychiatry with world-renowned faculty, including fifteen years of work alongside the meditation course directors Susan Pollak, M.T.S., Ed.D., Ronald D. Siegel, Psy.D., and Barbara Coffey, M.D., M.S.

Susan Pollak, M.T.S., Ed.D., is co-founder, senior teacher and advisor at the Center for Mindfulness and Compassion, Cambridge Health Alliance, Harvard Medical School. Dr. Pollak was the president of the Institute for Meditation and Psychotherapy from 2010-2020. She is the co-editor of The Cultural Transition and contributing author to Mapping the Moral Domain; Evocative Objects; and Mindfulness and Psychotherapy. Dr. Pollak co-authored Sitting Together: Essential Skills for Mindfulness-Based Psychotherapy with Thomas Pedulla, LICSW and Ronald D. Siegel, Psy.D. Her most recent book is Self-Compassion for Parents: Nurture Your Child by Caring for Yourself.

Ronald D. Siegel, Psy.D., is assistant professor of psychology, (part-time), Harvard Medical School. He serves on the Board of Directors and faculty, Institute for Meditation and Psychotherapy and is author of The Extraordinary Gift of Being Ordinary: Finding Happiness Right Where You Are and The Mindfulness Solution: Everyday Practices for Everyday Problems; co-author of Sitting Together: Essential Skills for Mindfulness-Based Psychotherapy and Back Sense; and co-editor of Mindfulness and Psychotherapy and Wisdom and Compassion in Psychotherapy and Deepening Mindfulness in Clinical Practice. He is a long-time student of mindfulness meditation and teaches internationally about the application of mindfulness practice in psychotherapy and other fields.

Barbara Coffey, M.D., M.S., is professor and chair of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine; director, UHealth Tourette Center of Excellence; chief of the Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry; associate editor, Journal of Child and Adolescent Psychopharmacology; author of more than 150 manuscripts in peer-reviewed journals, abstracts, and book chapters.

The event will take place at the Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel in Boston, MA on December 8-9, 2023. To reserve a seat at this in-person continuing education course and to find more information regarding the course and the course directors please visit https://umiami-cme.org/. For more information about the University of Miami Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences please visit https://med.miami.edu/departments/psychiatry .

Media Contact

Kim Miele - Director of Continuing Medical Education, University of Miami Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Science, 1 941-932-2671, [email protected], https://umiami-cme.org/

SOURCE University of Miami Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Science