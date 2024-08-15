University of Michigan Student Completes Prestigious Internship with Grace Century, FZ. LLC.

During her internship, Fakhoury demonstrated remarkable entrepreneurial skills and a keen business acumen that culminated in the creation of a groundbreaking business concept: Novel Media Networks (NMN). Post this

"Jude has shown extraordinary talent and vision during her time with us," said Scott Wolf, CEO of Grace Century. "Her ability to identify a unique market opportunity and develop a strategic plan to capitalize on it is impressive. We are excited to see how Novel Media Networks will impact the publishing and entertainment industries."

NMN's business model focuses on nurturing new literary talent while building strong partnerships with publishers and production companies. By offering aspiring authors a platform to showcase their work and connecting them with industry professionals, NMN aims to transform promising manuscripts into best-selling books and captivating films.

Reflecting on her experience, Fakhoury said, "This internship has been an incredible journey of learning and growth. Grace Century provided me with the tools and guidance to turn my passion for reading into a viable business opportunity. I am thrilled to bring Novel Media Networks to life and support emerging authors in their creative endeavors."

Fakhoury's innovative approach and dedication have set a high standard for future interns at Grace Century. Her achievements underscore the value of hands-on experience and the potential for young entrepreneurs to make a significant impact in the business world.

