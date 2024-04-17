University of Michigan Student Receives SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

The SBB Research Group Foundation has named Nadxieli Valencia a STEM Scholarship recipient

CHICAGO, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SBB Research Group Foundation named Nadxieli Valencia a recipient of its STEM scholarship. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Nadxieli Valencia, a freshman, studies Biology at the University of Michigan. Recently, she shadowed a surgeon and imaging specialist at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago and completed a Stop the Bleed course through the American College of Surgeons.

"Nadxieli has accomplished so much for a first-year college student. We are thrilled to support her as she continues to grow," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation's STEM scholarship, please visit http://www.sbbscholarship.org.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies.

Media Contact

Erin Noonan, SBB Research Group Foundation, 1-847-656-1111, [email protected], https://www.sbbscholarship.com/

SOURCE SBB Research Group Foundation