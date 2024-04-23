University of Missouri System Selects Terra Dotta for Global Engagement Management

"We are thrilled to work with the University of Missouri System to provide a centralized platform for every aspect of their international education programs." – Ben Psillas, CEO of Terra Dotta Post this

"The University of Missouri System values providing our students with global academic and professional opportunities, and bringing all of our international programs on the same platform will help increase efficiencies and provide visibility into opportunities for growth," said Mary Stegmaier, vice provost for International Programs and associate professor at the University of Missouri.

The integration of all of Terra Dotta's cloud-based solutions into an enterprise platform will help manage the processes and data for outgoing study abroad, incoming international student and scholar services, agreements and travel risk management – including access to the award-winning AlertTraveler® mobile solution.

"We are thrilled to work with the University of Missouri System to provide a centralized platform for every aspect of their international education programs," said Ben Psillas, CEO of Terra Dotta. "The automation and efficiencies gained are great for the front-line international education professional staff - saving time and resources that can be better spent advising students - and the system-wide visibility and data that will help advance global priorities is a game changer."

About Terra Dotta

Terra Dotta is the trusted leader in global engagement solutions for higher education. Over 700 universities and colleges use Terra Dotta's global engagement platform to facilitate cross-cultural experiences for students, faculty and staff in more than 85 countries worldwide. The company's solutions help customers deliver end-to-end, accessible global engagement experiences that meet comprehensive safety and compliance requirements – from managing domestic and international travel to international student programs, virtual and global experiences and beyond. Terra Dotta is based in Chapel Hill, N.C. and can be found at http://www.terradotta.com.

