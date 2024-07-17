University of New England Online Offering Animal Behavior Certification Course

"We will dive into the captivating world of pet body language and beyond, transforming your interactions with animals into deeper, more rewarding experiences." Christine Calder, UNE Online Course Instructor. Post this

The course will encompass foundational concepts, developmental influences, behavioral abnormalities, learning theories, species-specific considerations, and career opportunities within the field. Participants will gain a general understanding of animal behavior, learning how to interpret body language, recognize abnormal behaviors, apply learning theory principles, and promote welfare across diverse animal populations.

The online certification program builds upon UNE's existing Bachelor of Science in Animal Behavior degree program, one of only about a dozen such undergraduate degree programs in the country. Housed within UNE's College of Arts and Sciences, the B.S. in Animal Behavior lies at the intersection of wildlife ecology, psychology, and neuroscience, preparing students for diverse careers in veterinary medicine, animal rehabilitation, animal-assisted therapy, wildlife conservation, and more through hands-on research and internship opportunities in a world-class undergraduate setting.

The instructor and developer of the UNE Online course is Christine Calder, D.V.M., DACVB, who has lived and practiced veterinary medicine in both New Jersey and Maine for many years. In addition to general practice, Calder spent time as part of the behavior service at San Francisco SPCA and in community practice at several veterinary school teaching hospitals. As a general practitioner, she always had an interest in animal behavior and, in 2016, she finished a residency with the American College of Veterinary Behaviorists, becoming a Diplomat with the American College of Veterinary Behaviorists in 2017.

"This course will unlock the secrets of animal communication and behavior with our six-week Introduction to Animal Behavior course," Calder said. "We will dive into the captivating world of pet body language and beyond, transforming your interactions with animals into deeper, more rewarding experiences."

In addition to her own behavior referral practice, Calder is the chief behavior officer for Dr. Sophia Yin's Cattle Dog Publishing and a Vets at VIN Consultant. She has a special interest in education and the preparation for veterinary students to help them be "Day One" ready for practice.

The Animal Behavior Certificate course begins Sept. 15, 2024. The cost is $550. For more information or to enroll, visit https://online.une.edu/continuing-education/professional-certificates/

