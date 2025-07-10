University of North Alabama Athletics Signs Multiyear Extension with Taymar Sales U

The University of North Alabama Athletics Department and Taymar Sales U have signed a multiyear extension agreement for the firm to oversee ticket sales and operations. North Alabama originally signed with Taymar in 2022.

FLORENCE, Ala., July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The University of North Alabama Athletics Department and Taymar Sales U have signed a multiyear extension agreement for the firm to oversee ticket sales and operations. North Alabama originally signed with Taymar in 2022.

"Extending our partnership with Taymar is a reflection of both the results they've delivered and the trust they've earned," said UNA Director of Athletics Dr. Josh Looney. "Their work in ticket sales and operations has helped us grow revenue and strengthen our fan engagement efforts. We're confident this collaboration will continue to bring value to Lions fans."

Working closely with the Taymar team of General Manager Ben Bond and Ticket Sales and Operations Associate Will Jacobs, North Alabama Athletics achieved a 400 percent increase in group tickets across all sports.

"Taymar, and Ben and Will in particular, has become a trusted part of our team, and we're pleased to continue that partnership," said Assistant Athletic Director for Internal Operations Dr. Janae Lyde. "Their ability to support our ticketing, donor, and fan outreach efforts has made a measurable difference. Together, we'll keep working to elevate the experience for everyone who supports Lions Athletics."

Since Taymar's arrival, North Alabama has achieved a 30 percent increase in basketball season ticket holders and a 17 percent season ticket holder increase in football.

"Florence is entering an exciting new chapter, and we're honored to be part of it," said Taymar Senior Vice President Alexis Campanella. "Our team joined at a pivotal moment as the University of North Alabama completed its transition to Division I Athletics. Now, as we look ahead to the opening of Bank Independent Stadium next year, we're deeply grateful to Dr. Looney and Dr. Lyde for their trust and partnership."

North Alabama and Taymar are enthusiastic about the future with Bank Independent Stadium – an on-campus stadium which will house football, soccer and baseball programs at Bobby Wallace Field and Mike D. Lane Field – projected to open next year.

Visit www.TaymarSalesU.com or contact [email protected] for more information.

About Taymar Sales U.

Taymar Sales U. is a North Carolina-based college sports marketing company focused on driving new revenue growth for athletic departments and organizations through ticket sales, sponsorship, ticket operations, and fundraising. Taymar Sales U. is committed to serving clients and colleagues and was founded on the belief that organizations want senior-level counsel, more personalized service, and increased goal alignment.

