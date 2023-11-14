University of Oxford Expands Global Access to Innovative Education Programming with Oxford Saïd Online

Helping Oxford and other universities worldwide in expanding their reach and offerings aligns with our vision of a global education ecosystem enriched by lifelong learning opportunities. Post this

"Oxford Saïd Online will enable faculty expertise and research to be accessed in multiple ways by cohorts who require different levels of knowledge or reflection. Our mission is to scale access to Oxford Saïd courses by strengthening our presence in countries where consumers may not have previously been able to access our courses," shared Caroline Williams, Director of Oxford Saïd Online at the University of Oxford.

Powered by Modern Campus Lifelong Learning (formerly Modern Campus Destiny One), Oxford Saïd Online can now offer a modern registration experience to learners worldwide, simplifying administrative interactions for students and streamlining program management for university staff.

"Access to education should not be restricted by geographical location and we are actively endeavouring to widen the pool of those who can access our courses at Saïd Business School," said Mark Bramwell, Chief Information Officer for the Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford. "By embracing online platforms, Oxford can now reach geographies and learners via medias and channels that were previously inaccessible or not possible."

Managing the complexity of online programming while supporting learners around the world with contextual and personal customer experiences is immensely challenging. To ensure the success of Oxford Saïd Online, the university has partnered with Modern Campus, to leverage its Lifelong Learning platform.

"We looked for a partner who could match our agility and pace, while meeting our functional and customer experience requirements," Bramwell said. "Modern Campus stood out given its track record in higher education across North America and the caliber of its team."

Modern Campus empowers over 2,000 higher education institutions across North America with technology solutions that modernise recruitment and enrollment, curriculum management, student engagement and continuing education. Its Lifelong Learning platform simplifies the management of complicated but critical programing that serves non-traditional learners, who generally expect an enrollment and engagement experience that closely mirror what they see from e-Commerce industry leaders.

"Being able to facilitate innovation at a storied, historic and world leading Business School and University like Oxford is immensely fulfilling," said Peter DeVries, Chief Executive Officer at Modern Campus. "We've driven transformation for thousands of colleges and universities across North America and are excited to expand our partner network globally. Helping Oxford and other universities worldwide in expanding their reach and offerings aligns with our vision of a global education ecosystem enriched by lifelong learning opportunities."

To learn more the partnership between Oxford Saïd Online and Modern Campus, please visit: https://moderncampus.com/case-study/a-path-of-transformation-for-said-business-school-oxford.html.

