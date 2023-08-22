University of San Diego Partners with AiFi to Open Autonomous Convenience Store On Campus

Students and staff can shop the "Smart Market" by scanning an app to enter, picking up desired food and drink items, and walking out, while AiFi's technology instantly charges and generates a receipt for the purchase

BURLINGAME, Calif., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AiFi, the most flexible AI platform that enables retailers to affordably deploy autonomous shopping solutions, today announced its partnership with the University of San Diego to provide frictionless shopping options to students, staff members, and guests on campus. AiFi retrofitted the university's existing Smart Market with its camera vision-based technology, allowing students to select which food and drink items they'd like to purchase and walk out without waiting in line or scanning to pay.

The mini convenience store, located within the Knauss Center for Business Education, features entry by scanning a dedicated store app. Items available for purchase include hot and refrigerated prepared meals, coffee and kombucha on tap, as well as packaged snacks and beverages.

"As AiFi continues to expand into more unique spaces, we're excited to provide the University of San Diego community with more convenient shopping options and an enhanced experience,"said Steve Carlin, CEO at AiFi. "Fast moving and low contact checkout are exactly what college students, professors, and staff members need. As universities embrace more tech-forward solutions to drive their own digital transformation, we're pleased to partner with them in the direction of innovation."

In 2022, AiFi deployed autonomous shopping at the University of Denver campus, where students reported satisfaction with not having to wait in line or interact with cashiers. Students and faculty are often rushed between classes, activities, and other priorities, and AiFi is determined to increase its presence in the university market to meet the needs of shoppers on the go.

"The University of San Diego is constantly looking for new innovative ways to improve efficiencies and provide more services to campus, and frictionless dining is perfect for our community", said Andre Mallie, Assistant Vice President, Auxiliary Services & Resource Management, at the University of San Diego. "We were impressed with the flexibility of AiFi's solution and the ability to seamlessly integrate with existing infrastructure in the store. Now, folks coming through the Knauss Center for Business Education won't be burdened by long lines or wait times, and we're excited for the future of this technology at our campus."

The implementation of AiFi's technology follows suit to the University of San Diego's consistent efforts to make dining easier on campus through technology. A few years ago, the university introduced GET by CBORD, a mobile app allowing students to order, pay, and schedule a time to pick up food from any dining facility on campus. Additionally, the university partnered with GrubHub three years ago, allowing students to use university campus cash funds for food delivery from nearby restaurants.

AiFi currently has the highest number of autonomous store deployments globally. The company has served over 3.5 million customers, and processed over 10 million transactions with its solution. Other industry-leading partnerships include global customers such as Microsoft, Verizon, ALDI, Carrefour, Zabka, Compass Group, Morrisons, Sodexo, Live Nation, NASCAR, the NBA, and the NFL. Learn more about AiFi and its scalable, flexible AI platform at aifi.com.

About the University of San Diego

The University of San Diego sets the standard for an engaged, contemporary Catholic university where innovative Changemakers confront humanity's urgent challenges. With more than 8,000 students from 75 countries and 44 states, USD is the youngest independent institution on the U.S. News & World Report list of top 100 universities in the United States. USD's eight academic divisions include the College of Arts and Sciences, the Knauss School of Business, the Shiley-Marcos School of Engineering, the School of Law, the School of Leadership and Education Sciences, the Hahn School of Nursing and Health Science, the Joan B. Kroc School of Peace Studies, and the Division of Professional and Continuing Education. In 2021, USD was named a "Laudato Si' University" by the Vatican with a seven-year commitment to address humanity's urgent challenges by working together to take care of our common home.

About AiFi

AiFi provides the most flexible AI platform that enables retailers to affordably deploy and scale autonomous shopping solutions across their businesses. Leveraging computer vision, AiFi adapts to existing store formats without the need for shelf sensors, and provides advanced tracking algorithms that can scale and support various shopper journeys such as an app, credit card, gated, or hybrid entry. AiFi works with top retailers worldwide such as ALDI South Group, Carrefour, Compass Group, űabka Group, REWE, and Verizon. AiFi has the highest number of computer vision powered autonomous stores across the globe. The company has raised a total of $80 million from investors including Verizon Ventures, Qualcomm Ventures, HP Tech Ventures, Mithril Capital, Cervin Ventures, TransLink Capital, Plum Alley, Duke Angel Network, Reaction, GS Future, Drive Catalyst, and Evolution.

