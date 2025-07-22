University of Texas / Dell Medical Center Renews Partnership with Clinect for Fifth Consecutive Year

Clinect Healthcare, a leading provider of Patient-Reported Outcomes (PROs) and digital patient engagement solutions, is proud to announce the partnership renewal with The University of Texas, Dell Medical Center for the fifth consecutive year.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UT Health has partnered with Clinect since 2020 to collect clinically meaningful patient-reported data, streamline engagement, and advance value-based care. The ongoing agreement reflects a long-standing collaboration grounded in shared innovation, measurable outcomes, and trust. Notably, Clinect's TX-RAMP certified status further strengthens the partnership by ensuring full compliance with the Texas Risk and Authorization Management Program, the state's rigorous security framework for cloud vendors. This certification affirms Clinect's readiness to support secure, scalable, and compliant digital solutions across Texas public institutions.

"We're honored to continue our collaboration with UT Health and Dell Medical Center," said Brian Schmitz, CEO and Founder of Clinect Healthcare. "Their leadership in research, clinical innovation, and quality improvement makes them an ideal partner as we continue to elevate the role of patient-reported data across the healthcare landscape."

As healthcare systems increasingly prioritize Patient-Reported Outcomes (PROs) and digital engagement, UT Health's continued investment in Clinect reflects the growing recognition of these tools as critical to driving clinical excellence, improving outcomes, and elevating patient satisfaction.

Clinect Healthcare is a leading digital health company that offers enterprise-level solutions for Patient-Reported Outcomes, patient satisfaction, incident management, and digital intake. Trusted by major healthcare systems across the country, Clinect empowers providers to deliver personalized, data-driven care at scale. Learn more at www.clinecthealthcare.com.

