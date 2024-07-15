University of Texas at El Paso Student Receives SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

The SBB Research Group Foundation has named Jesus Manuel Reyes a STEM Scholarship recipient

CHICAGO, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SBB Research Group Foundation named Jesus Manuel Reyes a recipient of its STEM scholarship. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Jesus Reyes, a first-year graduate student in biological sciences at the University of Texas at El Paso, has conducted various field research, including searching for Burmese pythons in Florida, handling alligators and pythons at an animal park in Texas, and conducting crocodile population surveys in Belize.

"Jesus has made the most of his educational opportunities, and we're proud to help him move toward his next adventure," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation's STEM scholarship, please visit http://www.sbbscholarship.org.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies.

