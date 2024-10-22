University of Texas Medical Facility Prescribes PENETRON ADMIX for Concrete Longevity

Thanks to PENETRON ADMIX SB, the concrete elevator pits at UT Health San Antonio will be able to self-heal microcracks for the service life of the treated concrete. Post this

"UT Health San Antonio is in the midst of a major infrastructure expansion," adds Christopher Chen, Director of the Penetron Group. "The four-year, billion-dollar plan includes new construction and upgrades to current medical facilities, in particular, construction of the $430 million UT Health San Antonio Multispecialty and Research Hospital."

The newly completed UT Health San Antonio Multispecialty and Research Hospital is an eight-floor, 144-bed hospital, which offers specialty care in cancer, orthopedics, urology, and thoracic and bariatric surgery. The new hospital provides cutting-edge cancer treatment and expertise to help improve treatment options for diseases that disproportionately affect people in South Texas.

"During the planning phase of the new hospital, Penetron, along with Martin Marietta, the ready-mix concrete supplier, were asked to provide a proven and cost-effective concrete waterproofing solution for the elevator pits," explains Christopher Chen. "The architect laid out the floor plans and the structural engineer shared the structural details to help us come up with an optimal below-grade waterproofing strategy."

Larger building structures can integrate many elevators and elevator shafts. An elevator shaft usually extends 1.5 m (5 ft) below the lowest floor slab to house the mechanical system and other hardware, which is called the "elevator pit." These structures extend down below the sub-slab capillary break and water collection system, requiring below-grade waterproofing to protect the concrete.

"Initially, a competitive admixture was specified for the UT Health San Antonio facility," notes Christopher Chen. "But after review of the performance and cost parameters for a reliable waterproofing solution, PENETRON ADMIX SB was specified for the concrete used in the elevator pits."

PENETRON ADMIX SB, delivered in pre-measured soluble bags, was added to the concrete mix during batching. Once part of the concrete mix, the active ingredients in the admixture react in a catalytic reaction to the moisture in concrete. This reaction generates a non-soluble crystalline formation throughout the pores and capillary tracts of the concrete. The entire concrete matrix is now impermeable, stopping the penetration of groundwater and moisture from any direction.

"Thanks to PENETRON ADMIX SB, the concrete elevator pits at UT Health San Antonio will be able to self-heal microcracks for the service life of the treated concrete," concludes Christopher Chen. "This advantage effectively minimizes any future waterproofing-related maintenance costs for the hospital."

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

For more information on Penetron waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron(dot)com or Facebook(dot)com/ThePenetronGroup, email CRDept(at)penetron(dot)com or contact the Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.

Media Contact

Corporate Relations, The Penetron Group, 631-941-9700, [email protected], www.penetron.com

SOURCE The Penetron Group