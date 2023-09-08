University of Washington Student Receives SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

The SBB Research Group Foundation has named Leah Davis a STEM Scholarship recipient

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SBB Research Group Foundation named Leah Davis a recipient of its STEM scholarship. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Leah Davis, a senior, studies marine biology at the University of Washington. Her contributions to research studying the myostatin gene pathway in salmonids provided implications for how to best facilitate aquaculture. She also played a significant role in a research project studying Pacific herring in the Puget Sound, the results of which will inform conservation efforts for depleted populations. Additionally, she serves as a mentor for Makah tribal fifth graders in the Riverways Program. Recently, Davis started working on a project in cooperation with tribal, state, and federal entities studying Chinook salmon distribution in nearshore habitats in the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

"Leah is not only dedicated to implementing the knowledge she gains in class but spreading that knowledge to others. We're thrilled to support her in her efforts," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation's STEM scholarship, please visit http://www.sbbscholarship.org.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies.

Media Contact

Erin Noonan, SBB Research Group Foundation, 1-847-656-1111, [email protected], https://www.sbbscholarship.com/

SOURCE SBB Research Group Foundation