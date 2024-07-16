University of Wyoming Student Receives SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

The SBB Research Group Foundation has named Bolaji Akorede a STEM Scholarship recipient

CHICAGO, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SBB Research Group Foundation named Bolaji Akorede a recipient of its STEM scholarship. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Bolaji Akorede is a first-year graduate student in biomedical sciences at the University of Wyoming. He has worked as a Graduate Research Assistant in the High-Altitude Exercise Aging Research Team (HEART) Lab, and has used his work to drive data-driven solutions to socioeconomic problems.

"Bolaji has a strong vision for the future for himself and his community. I'm so glad we can play a part in his success," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation's STEM scholarship, please visit http://www.sbbscholarship.org.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies.

