UniVoIP Expands Cloud Voice for Microsoft Teams with Operator Connect

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UniVoIP, a leading provider of cloud communication solutions, announced today the expansion of its Cloud Voice for Microsoft Teams service, now available through the Operator Connect program. This expansion enhances business communications with greater efficiency and accessibility.
Since the launch of Microsoft Teams Phone system, UniVoIP has empowered businesses to extend their Microsoft 365 collaboration beyond internal teams, connecting seamlessly with the public telephone network. UniVoIP's automated service management layer simplifies onboarding and ongoing management, boosting Teams phone system adoption.
Cloud Voice for Microsoft Teams with Operator Connect allows administrators to manage Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) calling through UniVoIP's Service Control application or the Microsoft Teams Admin Center. This integration leverages Microsoft's ecosystem while benefiting from UniVoIP's reliability and expertise.
UniVoIP's automated onboarding process reduces deployment time and complexity for new customers. Combined with cost-effective Microsoft Teams calling solutions, it offers businesses a compelling alternative to traditional communication systems.
"We are thrilled to expand our Cloud Voice for Microsoft Teams service through the Operator Connect program," said Dean Manzoori, CEO at UniVoIP. "This expansion underscores our commitment to providing innovative and reliable communication solutions."
About UniVoIP
UniVoIP is a leading provider of cloud communication solutions, dedicated to delivering innovative and reliable services that enhance business communications.
