UniVoIP Expands Operator Connect Services Into 16 New Countries in LATAM

Expansion Marks Significant Milestone in UniVoIP's Global Growth Strategy
LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UniVoIP, a leading provider of cloud communications solutions, announced today that it has expanded its voice services, including Microsoft Teams integration via both Operator Connect and Direct Routing as a Service, into 16 Latin American countries.
In addition to the United States and Canada, UniVoIP now offers services across a range of countries, including Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, and Belize. This strategic move positions UniVoIP as a major player in the LATAM cloud communications market, offering businesses across the region access to advanced, cost-effective voice solutions.
"Our expansion into Latin America represents a pivotal moment for UniVoIP and for businesses across the region," said Matt Ladewig, CTO of UniVoIP. "We're not just expanding our reach; we're empowering businesses to communicate more efficiently across international markets."
UniVoIP's voice services include its automated onboarding process, which reduces deployment time and complexity for new customers. This automation, coupled with UniVoIP's cost-effective Microsoft Teams calling solutions, provides businesses in the United States, Canada, and Latin America with a compelling alternative to traditional communication systems.
For additional information on Cloud Voice for Microsoft Teams and UniVoIP, contact:
UniVoIP
+1 (855) 864-8647
About UniVoIP:
UniVoIP stands as the epitome of client-centricity and technological innovation. Our unwavering commitment to our clients sets us apart, making us the most client-focused organization in our industry. As the premier Teams Voice provider in today's market, we take pride in simplifying Microsoft Teams phone system adoption. UniVoIP is the 'easy' provider to work with, designed to streamline Teams onboarding for organizations of all sizes. Our technology ensures an extremely quick, accurate, and seamless transition, empowering businesses to substantially enhance their communications. Learn more by visiting univoip.com.
Media Contact
Nicholas Bacich, UniVoIP, 1 (855) 864-8647, [email protected], https://www.univoip.com/
SOURCE UniVoIP
