UniWigs Announces 2025 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Event: Three Rounds of Savings, New Collections, and Daily Giveaways

This year's BFCM event spans three exciting rounds, giving shoppers multiple opportunities to save, shop early, and discover the newest collections. Post this

Round 1: Black Friday Happy Hours — Nov 19, 9 PM–12 AM EST

The celebration begins with a three-hour flash event offering up to 35% off. This short, high-energy window is designed for customers who want the earliest access to holiday savings before the wider Black Friday rush. Inventory is expected to move quickly, especially among top-rated hair toppers and best-selling human hair wigs.

Round 2: Black Friday Sale — Nov 20–Nov 28

From November 20–28, UniWigs rolls out its official Black Friday promotion featuring savings up to 30% along with a special lucky draw. Every customer who shops during this period receives a chance to win a $20 voucher or the grand prize—a $549 Dyson straightener.

This main event combines long-awaited discounts and value-driven incentives, making it one of the brand's most anticipated sales of the year.

Round 3: Cyber Monday Sale — Nov 29–Dec 1

Cyber Monday extends the excitement with up to 30% off, plus a unique "Win Your Order Free" giveaway. Customers can enter by submitting their email, and one winner per day will receive their entire order (valued up to $500) for free.

This online-exclusive round gives customers who may have missed earlier deals another opportunity to secure holiday savings.

Customer-Favorite Product Highlights

Closed Lace Collection – Customer-Driven Comfort & Undetectable Naturalism

UniWigs ' Closed Lace Collection has quickly become one of the brand's most loved innovations in 2025. Created in direct response to customer feedback, the collection focuses on two priorities: a highly natural appearance and a comfortable wearing experience. The closed lace design blends seamlessly with the scalp while offering excellent breathability—ideal for daily wear.

The standout piece from this line, the Airy Elegance Hair Topper, delivers an ultra-lightweight feel with a flawless lace top that disappears into the skin. It's become a preferred choice for customers seeking a soft, breathable, and natural-looking solution that still provides effortless coverage.

Amelie Human Hair Wig – 100% Hand-Tied Elegance

Another seasonal new arrival is the Amelie human hair wig, a fully hand-tied piece designed for natural movement and realistic scalp definition. The low-density construction gives the wig an airy, authentic flow—perfect for customers who want natural volume without heaviness. Available in five versatile shades ranging from classic browns to luminous blondes, Amelie offers a refined, wearable option for everyday beauty or special-occasion styling.

Live Streaming Events Throughout BFCM

During the entire Black Friday and Cyber Monday period, UniWigs will host multiple livestream sessions featuring influencers and alternative-hair educators. These sessions will showcase product demonstrations, styling tips, color guidance, and answers to commonly asked questions—helping shoppers feel confident in choosing the right hairpiece for their needs.

A Holiday Sale Not to Miss

With three rounds of savings, exclusive giveaways, and some of the year's most sought-after product launches, UniWigs' 2025 BFCM event stands out as the brand's biggest shopping moment—"now or next year."

Customers are encouraged to bookmark the official BFCM event page for full access to updates, product drops, livestream schedules, and the complete promotional lineup.

Contact Information

Charlie Sue

PR Manager, UniWigs

Phone: +1 833-902-4156

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.uniwigs.com

Media Contact

charlie sue, Uniwigs, 1 833-902-4156, [email protected], https://www.uniwigs.com

SOURCE Uniwigs