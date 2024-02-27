UNIwise and Comm100 Announce Partnership to Transform Higher Education Assessment Support

"Our partnership with Comm100 represents a pivotal step forward in our commitment to improving digital assessment practices in higher education." Post this

By integrating Comm100 Live Chat, WISEflow empowers institutions to deliver real-time support that transforms the student experience throughout the examination period. This solution ensures that students receive fast, convenient, and accurate help – particularly important at a time when emotions can run high. The collaboration between UNIwise and Comm100 has already yielded positive results at three institutions, including Universidade Aberta in Portugal.

"Our partnership with Comm100 represents a pivotal step forward in our commitment to improving digital assessment practices in higher education," Amir Ebrahimi, Chief Customer Success Officer of UNIwise. "Together, we are setting new standards for student engagement, and we look forward to helping institutions provide better support to their students with Comm100."

Crucially, Comm100 Live Chat can handle a high-volume capacity so institutions can manage the anticipated peaks during exam seasons. The solution also offers many features that help to manage this volume surge by increasing service efficiency and capacity. Custom tags, for example, help agents to quickly identify students to provide them with accurate support.

For more information about this partnership and its benefits for higher education institutions, please visit UNIwise's Support Pages.

About Comm100

Comm100 is a global provider of digital omnichannel customer engagement software for education, government and commercial organizations of all sizes. With Comm100, organizations can provide excellent digital experiences through configurable, value-driven live chat, secure messaging, AI powered bots and automation within one integrated console. To learn more about Comm100, visit: www.comm100.com

About UNIwise

We envision a world where technology is used to deliver better, fairer and more authentic assessments that prepare students for what comes next. UNIwise is an established European edtech company that provides a dedicated digital assessment platform for higher education. Assessment is a crucial element of education, and we lead and support higher-education institutions on their journey of the transformation of their assessment practices. For more info: visit us at www.uniwise.eu

Media Contact

Kate Rogerson, Comm100, 1 2369714477, [email protected], comm100.com

