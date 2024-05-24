Unleash the Lion Within: LM17 Introduces Advanced Shower Line Coming Soon

LM17 set to transform men's grooming with a powerful amino acid-infused line, launching in August 2024.

PHOENIX, Ariz., May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LM17 is excited to announce the launch of an all-new men's grooming line, designed exclusively for men who seek more than just cleanliness & scent from their grooming products. The products are expected to hit the market in the month of August 2024. Inspired by the majestic strength of the lion, each product in the LM17 range is infused with a powerful blend of 17 amino acids–the very building blocks found in the lion's mane hair. This unique formulation not only cleanses but actively nourishes the hair and skin from within, providing the nutrients needed for optimal health and appearance. Unlike typical grooming products that stop at surface cleaning, LM17's offerings penetrate deeper, offering a dual-action solution that conditions and fortifies.

"LM17 was born from a vision to redefine excellence in men's grooming by channeling the spirit of the lion," states Edin Sabljakovic, founder of LM17. "The aim was not just to improve upon existing grooming products but to revolutionize them by synergizing the iconic strength of the lion with science. This line is a testament to our commitment to health and vitality, mirroring the majestic essence of nature's most respected leader."

The LM17 debut collection includes shampoos, conditioners, and body washes, essentials for the daily shower routine. This range is powered by a meticulously crafted formula containing 17 amino acids, including cysteine, renowned for boosting hair mass by up to 30%, arginine, which stimulates the scalp to improve blood circulation and promote hair growth, and serine, which helps improve skin elasticity and moisture retention. These targeted ingredients work in harmony to enhance hair and skin health, providing men with noticeable improvements in the appearance and texture of both.

The LM17 debut collection isn't just scientifically advanced; it's an experience. Alongside a formula rich in health, each product is infused with our exclusive 'Timelesss' fragrance. This one-of-a-kind scent combines classic and modern notes of neroli, mandarine, and musk evoking a sense of strength.. like the lion. Enhancing the shower experience by engaging the senses and leaving a lasting impression.

Looking ahead, LM17 is committed to continuous innovation in men's grooming. We are excited to expand our product line with upcoming releases that will further cater to the diverse needs of modern men, ensuring they have access to the finest ingredients and the latest in skincare and haircare technology. Sign up for the LM17 pre-launch list, and receive a free 2024 Elites Gentleman's Guide LM17.com.

About LM17 LLC:

LM17 stands at a unique path in men's grooming, transforming the daily shower experience with innovative products that do more than just clean. Inspired by the essence of a lion and grounded in scientific research, LM17's exclusive formulas are enriched with a unique blend of 17 amino acids, vital for hair and skin health. Our offerings, including shampoos, conditioners, and body washes, are designed to deeply nourish and strengthen, reflecting our commitment to high-quality, effective grooming solutions. Focused on sustainability and sophistication, LM17 is dedicated to elevating the grooming standards of modern men everywhere. For more information, visit LM17.com or email us at [email protected].

Media Contact

Edin Sabljakovic, LM17, 330-268-7716, [email protected], http://LM17.com

