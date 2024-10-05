Unleash Wellness - Schedule Your Pet's Blood Draw and Comprehensive Exam at Local Veterinarian's Inaugural Pet Health Fair!

"We hope that by offering a discounted rate for a limited time, more people will have the opportunity to be proactive about their pet's health and keep their animals healthy and living longer." Post this

The Pet Health Fair will take place at Monument View Veterinary Hospital and includes a complete blood count, chemistry profile, infectious disease screening and a comprehensive physical examination. Pet owners who wish to participate are encouraged to call 970-544-5552 as soon as possible to schedule their blood-draw appointment between October 7 and October 20. All pets and owners will be given a follow-up appointment between October 21 and November 30 to review the animal's results and receive a complete consultation for long-term health and vitality.

About Monument View Veterinary Hospital – Monument View Veterinary Hospital specializes in small animal pet care provided by veterinarians with a combined 55+ years of experience. The Monument View staff is specially trained to reduce fear, anxiety and stress and create a more rewarding veterinary experience for pets and their owners. Dr. Mark Ryan and Dr. Justin Seely have practiced veterinary medicine in the Grand Valley, each at various clinics, for over 25 years. Together with Certified Veterinarian Technician Miranda Schroeder, they formed Monument View Veterinary Practice in 2022 with the vision of providing non-corporate, locally owned, pet-centric practice that focuses on providing customers a better experience for veterinary healthcare. Open 7 days a week for the convenience of their pet families, Monument View Veterinary Hospital also provides house calls, at-home euthanasia, and 24/7 emergency care. The hospital is equipped to provide chemotherapy, digital dental x-rays, and exceptional pain management, in addition to regular veterinary services. To learn more, visit mvvetgj.com.

