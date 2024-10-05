Unleash Wellness - Schedule Your Pet's Blood Draw and Comprehensive Exam at Local Veterinarian's Inaugural Pet Health Fair!

Monument View Veterinary Hospital on Orchard Mesa announced its first annual Pet Health Fair, which will take place between October 7 – October 20, 2024. The Pet Health Fair provides dog and cat owners a chance to schedule your pet's blood-draw appointment, exam, and consultation all for one low package price. Typically, these services would run pet owners more than $300; however, during the Pet Health Fair, these services are offered at the low package price of $155.
"We hope that by offering a discounted rate for a limited time, more people will have the opportunity to be proactive about their pet's health and keep their animals healthy and living longer," said Miranda Schroeder, RVT and Partner at Monument View Veterinary Hospital. "Our comprehensive screening will provide an overview of your pet's blood chemistry, kidney health, blood sugar, and liver function as well as identify infectious diseases that can be devastating if not discovered and treated early."
The Pet Health Fair will take place at Monument View Veterinary Hospital and includes a complete blood count, chemistry profile, infectious disease screening and a comprehensive physical examination. Pet owners who wish to participate are encouraged to call 970-544-5552 as soon as possible to schedule their blood-draw appointment between October 7 and October 20. All pets and owners will be given a follow-up appointment between October 21 and November 30 to review the animal's results and receive a complete consultation for long-term health and vitality.
About Monument View Veterinary Hospital – Monument View Veterinary Hospital specializes in small animal pet care provided by veterinarians with a combined 55+ years of experience. The Monument View staff is specially trained to reduce fear, anxiety and stress and create a more rewarding veterinary experience for pets and their owners. Dr. Mark Ryan and Dr. Justin Seely have practiced veterinary medicine in the Grand Valley, each at various clinics, for over 25 years. Together with Certified Veterinarian Technician Miranda Schroeder, they formed Monument View Veterinary Practice in 2022 with the vision of providing non-corporate, locally owned, pet-centric practice that focuses on providing customers a better experience for veterinary healthcare. Open 7 days a week for the convenience of their pet families, Monument View Veterinary Hospital also provides house calls, at-home euthanasia, and 24/7 emergency care. The hospital is equipped to provide chemotherapy, digital dental x-rays, and exceptional pain management, in addition to regular veterinary services. To learn more, visit mvvetgj.com.
