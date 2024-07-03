The ability to generate compelling, original images using AI is changing the way we think about design and visual content. Image Creator opens doors for creativity, providing a space for experimentation, for letting the imagination run wild. Post this

The author then outlines Microsoft Designer features for editing images and creating a complete design, offering important tips for success.

"The ability to generate compelling, original images using AI is changing the way we think about design and visual content. Image Creator opens doors for creativity, providing a space for experimentation, for letting the imagination run wild," commented Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies.

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Unleash Your Creativity with Microsoft's Copilot Image Creator."

Getting Started with Microsoft's Copilot Image Creator

"If you need to jumpstart your creative process, Image Creator provides some help. For instance, you can click the Surprise Me button and let Copilot generate a prompt for you to help you see how to format a prompt. You can also click Explore Ideas to see AI-generated images. Hover over any image to see the associated prompt."

Editing Your Image

"Beyond the basics, Designer provides a space for generating a complete design. To begin with, it includes a searchable library of templates in a wide range of themes and styles. Consider using a template as a starting point, adjusting colors and fonts to match your style. You can also add text, videos, additional images, and much more."

Tips for Success

"First and foremost, improve image quality by writing good Copilot prompts. For example, instead of including a single word such as "dog," specify the breed, setting, action, and any particular style. You might write a prompt such as "German shepherd puppy playing with a ball in a suburban yard, photorealistic." Also, opt for clarity over ambiguity. Be specific."

Limitations to Keep in Mind

"As with any AI tool, expect the unexpected. Microsoft continues to refine the Image Creator, but it does have some limitations. For example, AI still struggles with human faces and hands, often delivering distorted, even creepy, images. Avoiding images with multiple faces can help."

Unlock the Possibilities with Microsoft and AI

Microsoft continues to refine and expand its production and creativity tools. To keep on top of the possibilities and discover new ways to use Microsoft to improve productivity and collaboration, consider working with an experienced Microsoft Partner like eMazzanti Technologies.

