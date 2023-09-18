Unleashing a New Epoch of Innovation: A' Design Award & Competition Announces Call for Entries for 2024

World-renowned design competition invites creators globally to showcase their groundbreaking projects and compete for the illustrious A' Design Prize. Tweet this

A' Design Prize: A Testament to Excellence and Innovation

Winners of the competition are honored with the coveted A' Design Prize, a comprehensive winners' kit that brings not just fame and prestige but promises international recognition. This prize entails a host of benefits including an invitation to an exclusive gala night in Italy, a coveted excellence in design certificate, invitation to designer platform and a special 3D printed metal award trophy housed in a luxury black box. Furthermore, winners are granted the license to use the "A' Design Award Winner Logo" in communications, enhancing their global outreach and impact significantly.

Additional benefits envelop a plethora of promotional opportunities, including online and offline exhibition of awarded projects, project translation into 108+ languages to foster a true international audience, and inclusion in the World Design Rankings. Award-winning works are going to be exhibited physically in many cities around the world.

Discover the extensive array of benefits winners receive and see the complete A' Design Prize at https://competition.adesignaward.com/design-award-prize.html

Advancing Society through Good Design

The A' Design Award & Competition operates with a philanthropic vision, encouraging innovators to usher society into a new era of science, design, creativity, and technology. It serves as a platform to cultivate and reward creativity, spurring original ideas and concept generation across all sectors. Every year, projects that resonate with innovation, technology, design, and creativity are crowned with the A' Design Award.

Central to the competition's philosophy is the promotion of good design – a harmonious blend of applied art and science that enhances a product or project's aesthetics, ergonomics, functionality, and usability. This pursuit of good design not only signifies the creation of commercial value but profoundly influences the advancement of society. It embodies the optimization of resources, enhancing marketability while fostering beauty, safety, and sustainability.

Entry Details and Deadline

Designers and brands worldwide are called to partake in this grand event by submitting their best works, projects, and products designed within the last 10 years. Entries will be accepted until September 30, 2023, with results slated to be announced on April 15, 2024.

For more information on the competition and to submit your entry, visit https://designaward.com

The A' Design Awards, renowned for celebrating the zenith of global design innovation, welcomes entries under its six primary super categories: Good Industrial Design Award, Good Architecture Design Award, Good Product Design Award, Good Communication Design Award, Good Service Design Award, and Good Fashion Design Award.

Good Industrial Design Award

In the realm of industrial design, art and science merge seamlessly to uplift the aesthetics, ergonomics, and usability of products. By integrating knowledge from diverse fields such as engineering, physics, and fine arts, good industrial design contributes to society by enhancing product marketability and optimizing manufacturing processes, thus delivering more with less. The award in this category signifies a product's design excellence and its positive ripple effect on society, fostering an advancement rather than just commercial value.

Good Architecture Design Award

Architecture design transcends the mere construction of buildings, embodying cultural symbols and functional artistic expressions that define civilizations. A good architectural design accentuates functionality, aesthetics, and durability, crafting structures that are timeless, user-friendly, and easy to maintain. This award category encapsulates the grand spectrum of spatial design, recognizing projects that offer a harmonious blend of interior and exterior forms, exceptional user experiences, and positive socio-psychological impacts.

Good Product Design Award

At the heart of the fast-paced world of consumer goods lies good product design, a critical element that focuses on creating products that are not only in tune with the economic and social impacts but are also environmentally friendly. Through innovative design engineering and packaging strategies, products in this category aim to minimize negative societal impacts before, during, and after usage. The award spotlights designs that are socially responsive, economically efficient, and have minimized negative impacts on society.

Good Communication Design Award

This category celebrates the confluence of various design fields that facilitate effective communication with audiences through printed, crafted, or electronic media. By championing innovative mediums and creative messages, good communication design plays a pivotal role in advancing society, fostering education, and raising awareness about pressing social issues. The award recognizes projects that deliver information swiftly, economically, and correctly, fostering a culture of knowledge sharing and community engagement.

Good Fashion Design Award

Good fashion design, a confluence of art and pragmatism, crafts garments and accessories that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also functional and environmentally friendly. By harmonizing design, textiles, and engineering know-how, fashion designers create products that are original, ergonomic, and attractive, transcending eras. This award lauds fashion designs that are elegant, protective, and incorporate a multifaceted approach to materials and construction.

Good Service Design Award

Service design focuses on the meticulous planning and organization of intangible products, striving to enhance the quality and interaction between service providers and consumers. This category applauds service designs that are user-friendly, efficient, and provide positive emotional experiences, enhancing the quality of life for citizens through time-efficiency and informative content.

Entering the A' Design Awards is not only a testament to a brand's commitment to quality and innovation but also a golden opportunity to be recognized as a harbinger of positive change in society. Therefore, it is quintessential for brands aiming to make a significant positive impact to present their remarkable design products and projects to the A' Design Awards.

About A' Design Award & Competition

The A' Design Award & Competition was established to recognize and promote the best design works globally across all creative disciplines. Its primary goal is to foster a global awareness and understanding of good design practices and principles, encouraging designers, companies, and brands worldwide to create superior products and projects that benefit society.

Media Contact

Makpal Bayetova, A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL, 39 0314972900, [email protected], https://competition.adesignaward.com

SOURCE A' Design Award & Competition