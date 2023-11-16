Unleashing the Potential of ADCs with High-Quality Bioreagents, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Particularly, when it comes to ADC manufacturing, two key challenges lie in the realms of potency testing and product purity, posing obstacles to manufacturing ADCs at a larger scale and cost-effectively. Post this

BIOVECTRA offers a range of benefits in ADC manufacturing, ensuring the highest quality outcomes for projects. One such advantage lies in the utilization of current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) grade DHAA (Dehydroascorbic acid) and TCEP (tris(2-carboxyethyl phosphine)) reagents. These high-quality materials are crucial in conjugation chemistry, facilitating efficient and precise antibody-drug conjugation.

Join this webinar to gain insights into the advantages of utilizing cGMP grade DHAA and TCEP in ADC manufacturing and the effective approaches for addressing potency testing and product purity challenges.

Join experts from BIOVECTRA, Jean-Francois Vincent-Rocan, Director of Complex Chemistry Process Development; and Alex Hendry, Project Manager — Business Development & Marketing, for the live webinar on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at 10am EST (3pm GMT/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Unleashing the Potential of ADCs with High-Quality Bioreagents.

