Unleashing the Potential of ADCs with High-Quality Bioreagents, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insights into the advantages of utilizing current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) grade dehydroascorbic acid (DHAA) and tris(2-carboxyethyl phosphine) (TCEP) in the manufacturing of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). The featured speakers will discuss strategies to overcome common challenges in potency testing and product purity. The speakers will also share ways to identify the right team and support staff to assist with the success and completion of the project.
TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover a groundbreaking webinar delving into antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) manufacturing and the recommended strategies to overcome common challenges in potency testing and product purity. ADCs and cell/gene therapies are both advanced approaches in the field of biomedicine that aim to target and treat various diseases in innovative ways. Both rapidly evolving fields with complex landscapes, they each face significant challenges and require innovative solutions for development, scale-up and commercialization.
Particularly, when it comes to ADC manufacturing, two key challenges lie in the realms of potency testing and product purity, posing obstacles to manufacturing ADCs at a larger scale and cost-effectively. Furthermore, more robust tools and streamlined processes are needed to ensure the timely production of ADCs for clinical trials and potential commercial launches. Additionally, meeting regulatory standards adds another layer of complexity to the manufacturing process. This webinar will delve into these challenges, exploring their impact and potential solutions for advancing ADC manufacturing.
BIOVECTRA offers a range of benefits in ADC manufacturing, ensuring the highest quality outcomes for projects. One such advantage lies in the utilization of current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) grade DHAA (Dehydroascorbic acid) and TCEP (tris(2-carboxyethyl phosphine)) reagents. These high-quality materials are crucial in conjugation chemistry, facilitating efficient and precise antibody-drug conjugation.
Join this webinar to gain insights into the advantages of utilizing cGMP grade DHAA and TCEP in ADC manufacturing and the effective approaches for addressing potency testing and product purity challenges.
Join experts from BIOVECTRA, Jean-Francois Vincent-Rocan, Director of Complex Chemistry Process Development; and Alex Hendry, Project Manager — Business Development & Marketing, for the live webinar on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at 10am EST (3pm GMT/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Unleashing the Potential of ADCs with High-Quality Bioreagents.
