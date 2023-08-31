Unleashing the Power of Play: Enhancing the Connection Between Families and Healthcare Organizations, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Attend this webinar to hear from several subject matter experts on how to unleash the power of play in healthcare and how we can enhance the connection between families and healthcare, especially for neurodiverse children. Tweet this

Little Journey is on a mission to support all children to better health through personalized care. Each child is unique, with different needs, concerns and ways of thinking. The company also recognizes the profound impact that a child's experience of care has on their long-term health behaviors; as such, Little Journey believes that every child's healthcare journey should be tailored to their individual needs and the support provided unique to them. Discover how Little Journey co-created "A Little About Me" to leap beyond the typical medical history by focusing on the holistic well-being of the child and their unique needs.

As part of the LEGO Foundation: Play for All accelerator, Little Journey has spent the last year working to enhance its support for neurodiverse children and their families through use of Learning through Play and Design for all principles. Working alongside the National Association of Special Educational needs and an array of subject matter experts, Little Journey has created new approaches to co-creation and co-design with families to ensure the neurodiverse child's voice is heard.

Attend this webinar to hear from several subject matter experts on how to unleash the power of play in healthcare and how we can enhance the connection between families and healthcare, especially for neurodiverse children.

Register for the live webinar on Friday, September 15, 2023, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT) featuring keynote speakers Maureen Dunne, Neurodiversity & Inclusion Expert, NSF Fellow, Women 2.0 Founder to Watch, Kauffman Fellow, Elected Official, Social Enterprise Execution, Board Director and YPO Member; and Rachel Callander, Artist & Author of Super Power Baby Project and Super Power Kids; along with Thomas Leth Frandsen, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Project Officer at Mary Elizabeth's Hospital; Jamie Galpin, Developmental Psychologist and Specialist Consultant, Special Networks; Dorthe Feveile Kjerkegaard, Experienced Specialist and Project Lead, The LEGO Foundation; and Chris Evans, MBBS, PhD, CEO & Co-Founder, Little Journey.

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Unleashing the Power of Play: Enhancing The Connection Between Families and Healthcare Organisations.

