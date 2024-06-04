Unlock a world of endless possibilities with 'Infinity' -- the gateway to the magic of prayers and invocation

New self-improvement book invites readers to explore their inner potential, affirm their soul, connect with the divine

ADELAIDE, Australia, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Debuting author Minerva invites readers on a personal journey towards spiritual growth and enlightenment with her book "Infinity: Gateway Into the Magic of Prayers and Invocations" (published by Balboa Press AU).

Since the beginning of time, human beings have used prayers to create a bridge between humankind and the invisible power of the universe. But is there a way to engage in prayer without feeling tied to specific religious beliefs or experiencing feelings of guilt? How can one make the praying act an everyday practice? "Infinity" holds a magical essence that serves as a gateway to the power of prayers and invocations. Based on the author's personal experiences and spiritual journey, the book offers a unique blend of rhymes, invocations, magical prayers, positive verses, devotional hymns, active meditations, and everyday common positive mindfulness remedies designed to strengthen the reader's mind and soul.

Minerva's work transcends specific creeds, merging various spiritual and religious practices to help people attract abundance, love, health, and happiness. With practical exercises, meditations and affirmations, "Infinity" guides readers from the basics of prayer to advanced techniques for invoking manifestations. Additionally, for those on a spiritual path, the book introduces the supportive 13 steps into The Mystic Sun, or the "Illumination of the Soul."

"Everyone has the potential to achieve greatness," the author states. "This is a thought-provoking piece of work that challenges individuals to explore their inner potential, affirm their soul, and empower themselves spiritually while connecting with the divine. The intent is to inspire you to embark on the journey of self-discovery and spiritual integration, urging us to remain committed to the path of enlightenment despite the challenges we may face."

"Infinity: Gateway Into the Magic of Prayers and Invocations"

By Minerva

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 198 pages | ISBN 9781982299477

E-Book | 198 pages | ISBN 9781982299484

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Minerva is a pen name of a South Australian author, poet, and artist. She is a highly qualified individual with several impressive credentials to her name. Minerva is a Doctor of Divinity, an MD practitioner of alternative and holistic medicine, a professional counsellor, a psychotherapist, and a spiritual coacher. As a mystic, Minerva draws inspiration from various traditions, combining them to create spiritual fusions that aim to produce practical and emotional benefits for humanity.

