Unlock Announces Closing of Jefferies Warehouse Facility

Since its founding, Unlock has served more than 5,000 homeowners, helping them eliminate high-interest credit card, medical and personal loan debt, and pay for home remodels and renovations. The company is currently originating home equity agreements in 15 states.

Unlock has a successful track record of deploying capital to homeowners to assist them in solving financial challenges and positively impacting their lives, said Brian Elbogen, Unlock's chief investment officer. "This new warehouse facility is validation of the work we have put in over the past three years to provide a financially inclusive product to homeowners."

Founded in 2020, Unlock Technologies is a financial technology company providing products and services that help consumers solve financial challenges and improve their financial health. The company's flagship product is its home equity agreement, a financing option for homeowners who want to access the equity they have built in their homes without taking out a loan.

