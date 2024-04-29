Unlock Exclusive Thermaltake Savings During Amazon Gaming Week 2024

"Thermaltake has a solid partnership with Amazon, which has consistently valued PC gamers...Shoppers can eagerly anticipate this significant shopping festival that is tailored for PC gamers and tech connoisseurs. We are offering exclusive deals on its premium gaming products" Post this

Additionally, the event features up to 25% off on advanced cooling performance PC cases such as the Ceres 300 and Core P3. For those aiming to enhance their cooling systems, Thermaltake's top-sellers like the ToughLiquid 240 V2 Ultra and TH420 V2 Ultra, as well as the UX200 SE and Contac 9 SE air coolers, are available at up to 33% off. DIY enthusiasts seeking to boost their builds can also benefit from up to 26% off on robust power supplies, including the ToughPower GF3 1200W. This event represents a golden opportunity for gamers, PC builders, and tech aficionados to significantly upgrade their systems with high-quality, performance-enhancing components.

"Thermaltake has a solid partnership with Amazon, which has consistently valued PC gamers, aligning perfectly with our brand ethos. Shoppers can eagerly anticipate this significant shopping festival that is tailored for PC gamers and tech connoisseurs. We are offering exclusive deals on its premium gaming products, from LCGS pre-built gaming PCs, cases, and coolers to PSUs," announced Michael Guo, the VP of Thermaltake USA. "Our products are engineered to deliver a reliable and performance-boosted gaming experience across our entire line of PC gaming components. We are grateful for the gaming community's support and want to reward them with these exclusive Gaming Week deals," Guo explained.

The Amazon Gaming Week special deals include various Thermaltake best-in-class PC gaming products. Here are the highlights of the sales items:

Up to $200 Off on LCGS (Liquid Cooling Gaming System) Gaming PCs

Glacier 360 Liquid Cooling Gaming System for $100 off: https://amzn.to/3WaWmap

AMD Ryzen™ 5 5600X/RTX™ 4060/DDR4 16GB/1TB NVMe SSD

Glacier 460 Liquid Cooling Gaming System for $150 off: https://amzn.to/3xSJAmI

AMD Ryzen™ 5 5600X/RTX™ 4060/DDR4 16GB/1TB NVMe SSD

View i470 Liquid Cooling Gaming System for $200 off: https://amzn.to/4aT1gNQ

INTEL® Core™ i7 13700F/RTX™ 4070/DDR5 32GB/1TB NVMe SSD

Up to 25% off on PC Cases

Core P3 Snow Edition ATX case for 23% off: https://amzn.to/3xSxie3

Tempered glass gaming computer chassis; open frame panoramic viewing

Ceres 300 Snow Edition E-ATX mid-tower for 20% off: https://amzn.to/49RRIBo

Tempered glass side panel; 2 x CT140 ARGB fan preinstalled; rotational PCIe slots

View 200 Black Edition ARGB ATX mid-tower for 20% off: https://amzn.to/4b8vz2E

Tempered glass side panel; 3 x 120mm front ARGB fan

View 51 Black Edition ARGB E-ATX full-tower for 25% off: https://amzn.to/4bf5MG9

Tempered glass side and front panel; 2 x 200mm front

ARGB fan

Up to 33% Off on Cooling Products

AIO CPU Liquid Cooler:

ToughLiquid TH420 V2 Ultra (420mm radiator) AIO cooler for 13% off: https://amzn.to/3UzhLJ9

ToughLiquid TH240 V2 Ultra (240mm radiator) AIO cooler for 13% off: https://amzn.to/3xSQbxu

CPU Air Cooler:

UX200 SE ARGB hydraulic bearing air cooler for 33% off: https://amzn.to/3JxVNjp

Contac 9 SE PWM fan air cooler for 25% off: https://amzn.to/4b1RxnY

Cooling Fan:

PURE 14 ARGB hydraulic bearing cooling fan (3 fan pack) for 30% off: https://amzn.to/44ef2YO

ToughFan 12 high static pressure 2000 PWM cooling fan (2 fan pack) for 33% off: https://amzn.to/3UhImsE

Up to 20% Off on Power Supply Units

ToughPower GX2 600W 80+ Gold PSU for 14% off: https://amzn.to/3UwfSgi

ToughPower Smart BX1 750W 80+ Bronze PSU for 20% off: https://amzn.to/3xSQGYo

ToughPower GF3 True 600W 80+ Gold ATX3.0/PCIe 5.0 ready PSU for 12% off: https://amzn.to/3UxDKjq

ToughPower GF1 850W 80+ Gold PSU for 14% off: https://amzn.to/3Qfwoib

ToughPower GF A3 750W 80+ Gold ATX3.0/PCIe 5.0 ready PSU for 18% off: https://amzn.to/4dbTNLg

For more Thermaltake Amazon Gaming Week Deals:

https://amzn.to/4ddfCKv

All Thermaltake products are backed by a comprehensive warranty policy, ensuring peace of mind with every purchase. The specifics of the warranty may differ based on the product category. For detailed information about our warranty coverage and to review the full policy, please visit the Warranty Policy Page.

About Thermaltake

Thermaltake Technology was established in 1999 and has been marketed worldwide under the Thermaltake brand name ever since. With the mission to "Deliver the perfect user experience," Thermaltake has since become the leading brand in Gaming Computer Hardware: from chassis, power supply units, cooling systems, and memory modules to gaming PCs, gaming peripherals, and gaming furniture. Thermaltake is the leader in the PC DIY, Case Mod & Gaming Market and is the number one choice for Gamers, Modders & PC DIY Enthusiasts worldwide.

SOURCE Thermaltake