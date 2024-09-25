Unlock Finance Innovation at FATE: Finance and Accounting Tech Expo

"It is clear that the CFO office is either influencing or responsible for the selection (of tech stack), implementation, and continuation of almost all technology in corporations. FATE is the hands-on, experiential event where CFOs and their teams can understand their options." shared RD Whitney. Post this

"We asked CFOs across the United States to share their tech stack. The response was overwhelming, and it is clear that the CFO office is either influencing or responsible for the selection, implementation and continuation of almost all technology in corporations. FATE is the hands-on, experiential event where CFOs and their teams can understand their options." shared RD Whitney, FATE Chair & COO, CFO Leadership Council.

Why Attend FATE?

Imagine coming to the Javits Center with a list of questions and walking out with answers, solutions, and action plans. Over two packed days, FATE will help you cut through the noise and evaluate the latest technologies, saving you weeks of independent research and fragmented conversations. Here's how:

1:1 Conversations with Tech Vendors: Engage directly with providers, get undivided attention, and ask all the right questions.

Demos and Hands-On Learning: Experience innovations like AI, automation, and financial tools firsthand.

Collaborate with Industry Leaders: Network with peers who are tackling similar challenges, discuss solutions, and discover best practices for maximizing efficiency.

Save Time, Maximize Results: FATE brings all the right providers together, allowing you to compare solutions quickly and effectively. Instead of spending weeks researching on your own, get the answers you need in just two days.

Day 2 Follow-Up: Digest what you've learned on Day 1 and come back with more questions, better informed and ready for deeper discussions.

What's in it for You?

Maximize Efficiency: Quickly evaluate cutting-edge technology solutions and save valuable time.

Proven Innovations: Discover how AI and automation are reshaping finance processes.

Tangible Takeaways: Walk away with actionable strategies you can implement immediately to drive results.

Future-Proof Your Team: Explore the tools that will keep your finance operations ahead of the curve.

Expert Guidance: Make informed decisions with insights from top finance and tech leaders.

And that's not all! Daymond John, the visionary entrepreneur behind FUBU and Shark Tank star, will deliver a keynote on business innovation and leadership. Plus, enjoy the Taste of New York Networking Reception, where you can relax with your peers over NYC favorites—pizza, hot dogs, beer, and wine.

This is a valuable opportunity to immerse yourself in the latest developments shaping finance and accounting. For just $295, you'll be able to gain critical insights that justify your investment of time and travel. Secure your spot today!

Finance & Accounting Technology Expo (FATE) is produced by Chief Executive companies the CFO Leadership Council and Strategic CFO360. Known for their engagement with the c-suite (CEOs, Board Members and CFOs), Chief Executive Group engages with over 300,000 senior executives through peer networks and research surveys.

Event Details: October 29-30 | Jacob Javits Convention Center, NYC

Register Now: Finance & Accounting Tech Expo - StrategicCFO360

About The CFO Leadership Council:

The CFO Leadership Council empowers senior financial executives through a collaborative and energetic community. Driven "for CFOs, by CFOs," it helps members build professional networks, discuss critical issues, and gain practical insights on business and leadership. Owned by Chief Executive Group, it includes multiple chapters across the US and Canada with over 2,500 members. CFO Leadership Council - CFO Leadership Council

About Strategic CFO360:

Delivers insight into the biggest issues facing CFOs, along with strategic ideas, solutions, and interviews. StrategicCFO360 - StrategicCFO360

