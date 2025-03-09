Unlock PE Funding: Exclusive Webinar Reveals How to Align Your Deal Thesis with Business Execution

M&A attorney Jess Bailey is collaborating with Blackmore Connects to present a complimentary webinar on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, designed to help business owners align their companies with private equity investor expectations.

HOUSTON, March 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The webinar, titled "From Paper to Profit: Aligning Your Deal Thesis with Business Reality," will focus on how business owners can structure their companies to meet the expectations of private equity firms. Jess Bailey's presentation will offer attendees insights into the essential legal and operational steps for becoming PE-ready, along with strategies for identifying misalignments that could impact their ability to secure funding. The discussion will introduce the TOLL framework, a key tool used to assess business alignment before approaching PE investors. She will break down what decision-makers look for, how to meet those expectations, and give business owners a clear roadmap to position themselves for success.