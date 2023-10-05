Unlock Technologies, Saluda Grade Announce Close of First Rated Home Equity Agreement Securitization

Unlock's home equity agreement is a purpose-built, inclusive financial solution that helps everyday American homeowners address their financial challenges. Tweet this

Barclays was sole structuring agent and lead underwriter for the securitization, with Jefferies as joint bookrunner. Texas Capital Bank and Baird participated in the securitization as co-managers.

Unlock HEA Trust 2023-1 was backed entirely by Unlock-originated residential home equity agreements. Unlock also acted as manager for the underlying assets. Saluda Grade served as issuer for the transaction, its third securitization backed by Unlock-originated HEAs. Investors in the rated transaction included a mix of first-time participants and previous investors across insurance companies, mutual funds, credit funds and asset managers.

"A rated securitization is the only way for an asset class to become mainstream," said Ryan Craft, CEO of Saluda Grade. "This is a watershed moment for Unlock, Saluda and the entire industry. A home equity agreement is no longer an esoteric asset class, but a well-constructed consumer finance product that provides measurable value to homeowners and investors alike."

"Unlock's home equity agreement is a purpose-built and inclusive financial solution that helps everyday American homeowners address their financial challenges. It can provide relief to families burdened with excessive debt and opens opportunities to approach retirement, healthcare, childcare and other life costs from a different point of view," said Jim Riccitelli, CEO of Unlock. "Traditional solutions have focused on swapping one kind of debt for another, which keeps the consumer on the debt treadmill. The HEA is not debt, and it's not a debt consolidation product. It's a debt elimination product."

About Unlock Technologies (http://www.unlock.com)

Founded in 2020, Unlock Technologies is a financial technology company providing products and services that help consumers solve financial challenges and improve their financial health. The company's flagship product is its home equity agreement, a financing option for homeowners who want to access the equity they have built in their homes without taking out a loan.

About Saluda Grade (http://www.saludagrade.com)

Saluda Grade is a synergistic and vertically integrated advisory and asset management platform focused on investments in the alternative non-bank lending sector, real estate debt and equity, and hard-assets sector. Headquartered in New York City, the firm was founded in 2019.

Contact: Michael Micheletti, [email protected], 415-359-6985

