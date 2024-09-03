Unlock Technologies Secures $280 Million Capital Commitment to Empower Homeowners with Innovative Home Equity Solutions

Unlock Technologies has experienced a staggering 98% year-over-year growth in homeowners choosing its innovative home equity agreement. Post this

"We are thrilled to have the support of this group of investors," said Jim Riccitelli, CEO of Unlock. "This funding validates our vision of democratizing home equity and empowering homeowners to achieve their financial goals. With this capital, we will accelerate our growth and continue to develop innovative solutions that unlock the true value of homeownership."

The funding will be used to execute on Unlock's growth strategy, centered around three core initiatives:

Expanded Product Offerings

Unlock plans to introduce a suite of innovative home equity solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of homeowners. This expansion will include tailored products for specific homeowner segments, such as prospective homebuyers, retirees, and those who do not qualify for traditional mortgages and home equity lines of credit. By diversifying its product offerings, Unlock aims to become the go-to platform for homeowners seeking flexible and accessible home equity solutions.

Enhanced Technology Platform

Leveraging the new funding, Unlock will significantly invest in its technology platform to deliver an unparalleled customer experience. This includes automating key processes, streamlining the homeowner journey and enhancing efficiency. Additionally, Unlock will focus on developing advanced data analytics capabilities to gain deeper insights into customer behavior and preferences, enabling the company to offer personalized recommendations and support.

Nationwide Expansion

Building upon its successful track record, Unlock is poised for rapid nationwide expansion. The company will strategically invest in marketing and brand awareness initiatives to establish a strong presence in new markets. By expanding its footprint, Unlock aims to reach a broader audience of homeowners and make its innovative home equity solutions accessible to more people across the country. This expansion will be supported by robust infrastructure, operational enhancements to ensure seamless service delivery in new regions, and continued adherence to applicable regulatory requirements.

Unlock's HEA offers homeowners a meaningful way to access the equity in their home without the burdens of traditional loans. Homeowners can receive a lump sum of cash in exchange for a share of their home's future value. There are no monthly payments, interest rates or the need to refinance.

"Unlock has exhibited exceptional leadership in creating innovative solutions to address critical challenges in today's housing market," said Luke Doramus, co-founder and managing partner of D2 Asset Management. "The home equity agreement has the potential to revolutionize how homeowners can tap into their home equity, and we are excited to make a significant commitment to support the Unlock team as they expand their business."

An HEA provides homeowners with financial flexibility to address a variety of needs, such as home renovations, debt consolidation or funding major life events. Homeowners can unlock the potential of their home equity and achieve their financial goals without compromising their long-term financial stability.

Unlock is currently available in 14 states, with immediate plans to expand its reach to serve more homeowners nationwide.

About D2 Asset Management

D2 Asset Management, LP is a global investment firm specializing in credit, hybrid and special situation investments across real assets, specialty finance and structured credit. D2 provides innovative and flexible capital solutions across industries, markets, and cycles, with a focus on delivering consistent, attractive risk-adjusted returns.

About Unlock Technologies (http://www.unlock.com)

Founded in 2020, Unlock Technologies is a Tempe, Arizona-based financial technology company providing products and services that help consumers solve financial challenges and improve their financial health. The company's flagship product is its home equity agreement (HEA), a financing option for homeowners who want to access the equity they have built in their homes without taking out a loan. To date, Unlock has helped more than 10,000 homeowners in 16 states access their home equity.

About Saluda Grade (http://www.saludagrade.com)

Saluda Grade is a synergistic and vertically integrated advisory and asset management platform focused on investments in the alternative non-bank lending sector, real estate debt and equity, and hard-assets sector. Headquartered in New York City, the firm was founded in 2019.

About Second Century Ventures and REACH (https://nar-reach.com/)

REACH is a unique technology scale-up program created by Second Century Ventures, the most active global fund in real estate technology. Backed by the National Association of Realtors®, REACH leverages the association's 1.5 million members and an unparalleled network of executives within real estate and adjacent industries. The REACH program helps technology companies scale across the real estate vertical and its adjacent markets through education, mentorship and market exposure.

