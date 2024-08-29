Unlock the Full Potential of Xray Cloud Within Jira Cloud with OpsHub

"At OpsHub, we are committed to providing our clients with the best tools they need to succeed in today's fast-paced development environment. OpsHub's support for Xray Cloud Test Management plugin will empower them to enhance their testing processes and deliver high-quality software faster." Post this

In this innovation – led era, it's crucial for organizations to have a robust testing and quality assurance process embedded in their software development lifecycle, ensuring that the software product aligns with the business requirements. Recognizing its customers' needs for enhanced test management, Sandeep Jain, Founder and CEO of OpsHub opines, "At OpsHub, we are committed to providing our clients with the best tools they need to succeed in today's fast-paced development environment. OpsHub's support for Xray Cloud Test Management plugin will empower them to enhance their testing processes, streamline their software development lifecycle and deliver high-quality software faster."

Integrating Jira with 60+ ALM tools like Rally, Microsoft Azure DevOps, PTC 's Windchill RV&S or Codebeamer using OpsHub's intelligent application mesh solutions enables teams to synchronize their testing efforts across multiple platforms. This, in turn, fosters enhanced coordination between development, QA and product/release teams, leading to better governance and compliance.

OpsHub is dedicated to providing ongoing support and updates for Jira Xray Cloud Test Management plugin, ensuring that customers continue to benefit from its latest features and enhancements.

About OpsHub:

OpsHub is the leading provider of Intelligent Application Mesh solutions for agile innovative teams. OpsHub's suite of products helps enterprises by democratizing decision-making and providing comprehensive information in each team member's preferred tool. This way, forward-thinking teams are better equipped to deliver innovative products and services faster, with enhanced quality, and at reduced costs.

For more information on OpsHub products, visit https://www.opshub.com.

Media Contact

Sreya Sarbadhikari, https://www.opshub.com/, +1.650.701.1800, [email protected], https://www.opshub.com/

SOURCE OpsHub