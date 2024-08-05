Unlock the Future of Cybersecurity: Exclusive, Next Era AI Insights and Cutting-Edge Training at SANS Network Security 2024

In his keynote, "How to Run Your Security Program Using AI Before Someone Else Does," Daniel Miessler will explore how AI can be seamlessly integrated into security programs to optimize efficiency and readiness and reveal actionable strategies to stay ahead in the evolving cybersecurity landscape. Post this

For cybersecurity professionals eager to advance their careers, Network Security 2024 offers a unique opportunity to immerse in a rich learning environment. With 45+ specialized courses and 40+ GIAC certifications, all taught by world-renowned experts, attendees will dive into practical skills and insights that can be applied immediately, ensuring a real impact upon returning to the workplace.

The AI Cybersecurity Summit, scheduled for September 8-9, is yet another cornerstone of Network Security 2024. This summit delves into the latest advancements in AI in cybersecurity and features sessions on social engineering, deep fake development, and much more.

For the first time, SANS Institute will introduce three immersive cyber villages. These dynamic environments are designed for interactive, hands-on learning and collaboration, allowing participants to engage in practical exercises and simulations that mirror real-world scenarios. Attendees will test their skills in dynamic simulations and challenges such as Capture-the-Flag competitions and the Core NetWars Tournament. These events provide a thrilling platform for cybersecurity professionals to demonstrate their expertise and problem-solving abilities in a competitive setting.

In celebration of SANS Institute's 35th anniversary, all in-person attendees will receive an exclusive, complimentary Cyber Bundle. This unique, three-part add-on to your experience includes an extended OnDemand course, labs, and content access following the event from the course Author AIS247: AI Security Essentials for Business Leaders course, plus admission to the AI Cybersecurity Summit @Night event, further enriching the learning experience.

Experience options are available both in-person at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, NV, and live online. Secure your spot at Network Security 2024 today and take the next step in your cybersecurity career.

For more information about the event and to register, visit the SANS Network Security 2024 Event Page: https://www.sans.org/cyber-security-training-events/network-security-2024/

