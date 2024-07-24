Unlock the secrets of your subconscious with 'Cracking Your Dream Code: Awaken to the Meaning of Your Dreams'

New book offers a holistic, integrated, principle-centered approach to connecting dream life to waking life

ELLIOT LAKE, Ontario, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Joyce Cyr announces the release of her debut book, "Cracking Your Dream Code: Awaken to the Meaning of Your Dreams" (published by iUniverse). This comprehensive guide offers a step-by-step journey to help readers understand and decode their dreams, unlocking the hidden messages that can reveal insights into their waking lives.

With over 20 years of experience researching and studying dreams, Cyr has helped thousands of people tap into the power of their subconscious minds. In this book, she shares her expertise in demystifying personal dream codes, using a blend of science, psychology, spirituality, and common sense. She touches on topics such as understanding life stages, processing emotions, gaining relationship insights, foreseeing future events, and more. She also introduces new concepts that complement traditional practices for decoding dreams and shares real-life examples of individuals who have analyzed their dreams to solve problems, make significant decisions, and move forward with confidence.

"Through sharing a history, the purposes and the creativity of dreams, I hope to awaken their meanings to many others. Tapping into our subconscious can be very rewarding," Cyr says.

"Cracking Your Dream Code: Awaken to the Meaning of Your Dreams" is now available in print and digital formats at major online retailers. To get a copy, visit https://www.iuniverse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/435637-cracking-your-dream-code.

About the Author

Joyce Cyr is a dynamic, multi-faceted and award-winning businesswoman turned actor, screenwriter and author. Her past professions — as founder and vice president of a major manufacturing company, an ordained minister and wedding officiant, realtor, retail store owner, Chamber of Commerce president, on set film & TV crew member — bring an engaging and relatable energy to her storytelling in film and television projects. Screenplay projects she has penned that are in development include "Dark Therapy," "Swipe Right," a comedy, and "The 1212," a fantasy/sci-fi which was given completely in a dream. As an actor, Cyr is known for "Turbulent Waters" (2023), "Dada" (2023), "Trickster" (2020), "Same Time Next Week" (2017) and the award winning "Parental Advisory Warning" (2016-2017). Cyr's debut book "Cracking Your Dream Code" on dream interpretation will be followed-up with her digital "Crab Apple Cookbook of Canada", which is being revised.

