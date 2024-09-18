Unlock the Secrets to Optimizing HCFO-1233zd(E) Blown Polyurethane Foam Systems with King Industries' Matthew Gadman at the 2024 Polyurethanes Technical Conference Event

King Industries' latest research highlights the importance of this selection process and presents an opportunity to delve into new catalyst technologies designed to enhance the production of effective and stable HCFO-blown polyurethane foams. Post this

King Industries' Matthew Gadman's presentation promises to address these complexities by identifying innovative solutions through exploration of new routes of catalysis.

Why This Presentation Matters:

HCFO-1233zd(E) represents a significant advancement in blowing agents due to its reduced global warming potential (GWP). As environmental regulations continue to shift and as industries increasingly prioritize sustainability, understanding how to effectively formulate a stable, catalyzed HCFO-1233zd(E) blown system becomes essential.

Matthew Gadman's session will provide:

Detailed Catalyst Analysis: An in-depth examination of various catalysts and their impact on HCFO-1233zd(E) blown foam systems.

Optimization Techniques: Strategies for selecting catalysts that improve foam density, reactivity, and quality.

Innovative Solutions: Exploration of new catalytic technologies to produce more stable and effective HCFO-blown polyurethane foams.

Who Should Attend?

This presentation is a must-attend for:

Industry Professionals: Engineers, chemists, and technologists involved in polyurethane foam development.

Researchers and Academics: Individuals seeking the latest advancements in foam technology and catalyst selection.

Sustainability Advocates: Professionals focused on eco-friendly manufacturing practices.

