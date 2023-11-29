Unlock Unbeatable Lease Incentives on the VW ID.4 at Patterson Volkswagen Tyler

The VW ID.4 showcases an EPA estimated range of 275 miles, ensuring ample travel without compromising performance. Post this

Patterson Volkswagen Tyler brings unbeatable lease offers on the VW ID.4, with available lease bonuses of up to $7,500, alongside a customer bonus of up to $1,000. These exceptional incentives pave the way for a rewarding and cost-effective leasing experience.

-Exceptional VW ID.4 Features

The VW ID.4 showcases an EPA estimated range of 275 miles, ensuring ample travel without compromising performance. With the capability to charge from 10 to 80% in just 30 minutes and offering 3 years of unlimited DC fast charging, this EV SUV is poised to redefine your driving encounters.

-Loaded with Top-Tier Features

Equipped with IQ.DRIVE, advanced driver assistance technology, the ID.4 Pro model boasts an ID.Light and Discover Pro Max 12" touchscreen navigation, 19" machined alloy wheels with all-season tires, LED headlights and taillights, and wireless charging capabilities, including App-Connect for compatible devices. Heated front seats elevate comfort to the next level.

-Full-Service Excellence

At Patterson Volkswagen Tyler, it's more than just exceptional vehicles. It's a commitment to unparalleled service. As a full-service dealership, they offer a comprehensive range of services, including parts, top-tier maintenance, finance, and an array of customer-centric amenities.

-Experience the Volkswagen ID.4 Advantage

With enticing lease incentives on the VW ID.4, Patterson Volkswagen Tyler extends an invitation to discover the exceptional driving experience this groundbreaking EV SUV offers. Embrace the future of driving with ease and sophistication at Patterson Volkswagen Tyler.

-Patterson VW Tyler Has Lease Incentives on the VW ID.4!

If you're eager to discover what makes Patterson Volkswagen Tyler an excellent dealership, or if you'd like to explore the new Volkswagen inventory in Tyler, TX, their friendly and dedicated staff is always at your service. Patterson Volkswagen Tyler is the premier Volkswagen dealership in the Tyler area. Individuals who want to learn more about the dealership or any vehicles in the Volkswagen lineup from Patterson Volkswagen Tyler can visit the dealership website, http://www.pattersonvwtyler.com. Anyone wishing to speak with a representative can call the dealership at 855-637-8636.

