Unlocking Artistic Potential: Navigating the Challenge of Sustainable Income for Creatives

1st Opus: Transforming Banking for Artists, Empowering a Global Community

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 1st Opus is reshaping both the entertainment and banking industry with their state-of-the-art digital wallet and payment services. 1st Opus is not a bank, but an innovative ecosystem that fosters connections between artists and their fan base.

Empowering Artists for Creative Pursuits

Artists often grapple with the challenge of sustaining a reliable revenue stream, leading them to engage in alternative employment that detracts from their creative pursuits. Recognizing this struggle, 1st Opus positions itself as a gateway to financial empowerment. It offers a unique proposition, channeling revenue directly into the hands of artists, empowering them to monetize their popularity and create a sustainable income stream in tune with the ever-evolving entertainment landscape.

Innovative Leadership Steering the Course

At the helm of 1st Opus stand industry icons Walter Afanasieff, Oleg Shmelev, and Jean-Claude Eenshuistra. Walter Afanasieff, a leader in the music industry, contributes decades of experience, while Oleg Shmelev, a visionary entrepreneur, complements the team with financial innovation expertise. Jean-Claude Eenshuistra, the CEO, has a goal to have 1st Opus work with more than 1000 artists and 1000 of their closest fans. Together, they form a dynamic leadership team propelling 1st Opus towards.

Revolutionizing Entertainment Banking Services

1st Opus goes beyond conventional banking services. The platform offers a comprehensive suite, including FDIC-insured US bank accounts, user-friendly payment apps, and Visa and Mastercard debit cards. Setting itself apart, 1st Opus provides exclusive content, event access, and merchandise fulfillment services for artists. Fans using the 1st Opus card not only earn rewards for themselves but actively contribute to their favorite artist's revenue stream, creating a symbiotic relationship.

Community Engagement and Social Responsibility

Beyond its financial services, 1st Opus is committed to community-building and making a positive impact. The platform allocates 5% of its profits to support the arts, operating not just as a financial platform but as a membership card to an exclusive club. This connection extends, linking members to the broader entertainment world.

"'By artists for artists' is more than a slogan - it is the foundation of 1st OPUS. We empower artists to create more and better with the support of their fans and followers," says Walter Afanasieff, music producer, composer, and founder of 1st OPUS.

Future Plans and Global Expansion

As 1st Opus looks to the future, an official launch in 2024 is on the horizon after a successful year of testing. The platform envisions international expansion, collaborating with over 1000 artists and their closest fans. The ultimate goal is to create a global community transcending geographical boundaries, celebrating the intersection of art and finance.

Join the Revolution: Celebrate Entertainment and Financial Empowerment

1st Opus invites artists, fans, and enthusiasts to join the revolution. Access exclusive content, attend events, and support favorite artists with the 1st OPUS Card. Pre Register in 2023 to secure an exclusive founders card https://1stopus.com/#pre_registration

About 1st OPUS

1st OPUS, established in 2021 in Los Angeles, is an entertainment brand offering Entertainment, Payments (Neobanking), and Lifestyle for Artists, Creatives, Entertainers, Athletes, Actors, Models, Influencers, Freelancers, and their friends, fans, and followers. Payment services, including FDIC-insured US Bank Account, User-friendly Payment App, Debit, and later Credit Cards, are provided through US Banks, technology partners, and US card programs.

For inquiries, contact Jean-Claude Eenshuistra, CEO 1st OPUS, at [email protected].

SOURCE 1st OPUS