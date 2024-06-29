Unlocking Brain Health: The Power of Cognizin® Citicoline Revealed

Kyowa Hakko Bio/Kirin Holdings will host a sponsored satellite program at ASN's Annual Conference – NUTRITION 2024 to address how citicoline can help prevent brain problems as we age.

NEW YORK, June 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd. and Kirin Holdings Company, Limited are thrilled to announce their sponsored satellite program at the American Society for Nutrition's (ASN) Annual Conference, NUTRITION 2024. This groundbreaking session will spotlight the neuroprotective effects of citicoline, revealing its potential to enhance cognitive function and combat brain aging.

Attendees will gain an in-depth understanding of how citicoline works at a cellular level, positively impacting brain health. This program will use advanced scientific techniques to examine its effects on neurons, astrocytes, and microglia to explain the significant benefits of citicoline supplementation. By the end of this session, participants will:

Understand how scientists use specialized tests to assess brain health by examining brain cells.

Learn about citicoline's potential cognitive and aging benefits, supported by recent research.

Discuss the necessity for further studies to fully comprehend citicoline's role in maintaining brain health.

Participants will also access a comprehensive analysis showcasing how citicoline can enhance cognitive function and behavior, highlighting its potential as a supplement for combating cognitive decline and promoting healthy brain aging.

Karen E. Todd, RD, CSCS, EP-C, CISSN, and Vice President of Global Marketing of Kyowa Hakko USA will be the chair of the session that will feature two distinguished experts: Danielle Citrolo, PharmD, Vice President of Scientific and Regulatory Affairs at Kyowa Hakko U.S.A., who will discuss "The Beneficial Effects of Cognizin® Citicoline on Cognitive Function and Behavior," and Loukia Lili, PhD, Senior Director of Bioinformatics at Thorne HealthTech, and who will lead a session on "Using Integrative Gene Expression and Pathway Modeling Analysis to Characterize the Impacts of Citicoline Administration on Brain Health."

Groundbreaking New Science

Understanding the scientific method behind the research is crucial. A transcriptomic approach involves studying the activity of genes in cells by examining all the RNA molecules produced by the genes in a cell or group of cells. This method helps scientists understand which genes are active, their utilization levels, and how they change under different conditions. Such insights are vital for learning how cells function and respond to various factors, including treatments or diseases, potentially leading to healthier cellular aging and longer, healthy lives.

Join us for this enlightening session on Saturday, June 29th, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM CST, room # W375B, and discover how Cognizin® Citicoline can support brain health and cognitive function!

For a deeper dive into science, join our poster theater session featuring Eri Nakazaki, PhD, Manager Kirin Holdings Company Limited. Investigating Specific Molecular and Functional Impacts of Citicoline on Brain Health on Sunday, June 30, 2024 at 12:00 PM CT in Hall F1 (The Hub).

For more information about ASN's Annual Conference – NUTRITION 2024, please visit https://nutrition.org/n24/

For more information about Cognizin®, please visit https://cognizin.com/en.

Cognizin® Citicoline, manufactured by Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., is a clinically studied and branded form of Citicoline, a natural substance made endogenously in the body and especially vital to brain health. Citicoline is a potent brain-health nutrient. A proprietary form of citicoline, Cognizin® has been clinically studied to support mental energy, focus, attention, and recall. Cognizin® is manufactured through a fermentation process to yield high quality and high purity. Cognizin® is also highly stable, GRAS, ultra-pure, and allergen-free. For more information on Cognizin®, visit Cognizin.com.

About Kyowa Hakko USA:

Kyowa Hakko USA is the North & South American office of Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd., an international health ingredients manufacturer and world leader in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and food & beverage products. Kyowa is the maker of branded ingredients, including IMMUSE™ LC-Plasma, Eyemuse™ Lacticaseibacillus paracasei KW3110, Cognizin® Citicoline, Pantesin® Pantethine, Setria® Glutathione, as well as L-Alanyl-L-Glutamine. For more information, visit http://www.kyowa-usa.com/.

About Kirin Holdings Company, Limited

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited is an international company that operates in the Food & Beverages domain (Food & Beverages businesses), Pharmaceuticals domain (Pharmaceuticals businesses), and Health Science domain (Health Science business), both in Japan and across the globe.

