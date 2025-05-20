Unlocking Central Asia with Vinitaly Kazakhstan Roadshow 2025

This exclusive B2B event is set to become the go-to platform for Italian wine producers and importers eager to establish or expand their presence in the rapidly developing Central Asian market. Post this

The Vinitaly Kazakhstan Roadshow offers a fantastic opportunity for Italian wine producers to tap into this burgeoning market. The event will feature a dynamic walk-around tasting experience, where participants can present their best wines to an audience of local professionals from both the trade and communication sectors. In addition, private masterclasses will allow attendees to explore the rich diversity of Italian wines.

Whether you're a single producer, part of a cooperative or a wine importer in Kazakhstan, the Vinitaly Kazakhstan Roadshow offers unmatched exposure to a key international market. This event is a must-attend for anyone looking to capitalize on the rapidly expanding demand for premium Italian wines in Central Asia.

Event Details:

Date: July 7, 2025

Location: Rixos Almaty Hotel, Almaty, Kazakhstan

Registration Deadline: May 30, 2025

To Register: Please contact [email protected] .

. More info at: https://www.vinitaly.com/eventi/eventi-vinitaly-nel-mondo/vinitaly-kazakhstan-roadshow/

One of the highlights of the Vinitaly Kazakhstan Roadshow will be the awards ceremony for the prestigious VIA Verona 2026 scholarship, granted to the winner of the Italian Sommelier Challenge, a competition dedicated to celebrating the depth of knowledge and passion for Italian wines. Hosted by Vinitaly Kazakhstan Roadshow, in collaboration with CAWU and IWINE and supported by the Italian Wine Podcast, the challenge is open to Russian-speaking wine enthusiasts and professionals.

Participants compete for a coveted opportunity: a golden ticket to the flagship 2026 edition of the Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) in Verona, where they will study alongside Italy's leading wine experts. The contest unfolds in four phases, with the top 10 candidates from the initial online rounds advancing to the live semifinals, held at the Rixos Almaty Hotel.

For more information and to register, visit

http://cawu.online/italiansommelierchallange?fbclid=PAZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAaevp6mSzjNbLpWMzuppRojhhCPcsbsn15Gbof22OAXyyTejFeVgJW5UIYoOww_aem_QWZDrk4_cJRFhwWKr2nSkw

In addition to the business opportunities, the event promises an unforgettable experience in Almaty, a city that combines modernity with the charm of its breathtaking natural surroundings. Nestled at the foot of the majestic Tien Shan mountains, Almaty is known for its vibrant cultural scene, exceptional cuisine and stunning landscapes. From skiing and hiking in the summer to exploring the city's cafes and galleries, Almaty offers a perfect blend of business and leisure. Its cosmopolitan atmosphere makes it an ideal destination for international wine professionals to meet, collaborate and enjoy the best of Kazakhstan's hospitality.

