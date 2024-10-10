Unlocking CRISPR: Advances in Base Editing, Prime Editing and Future Applications, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

This webinar will delve into the intricate mechanisms underlying BE and PE, two of the most promising innovations in the CRISPR toolkit. Post this

BE allows for the conversion of single nucleotide bases without creating double-strand breaks, making it a powerful tool for correcting point mutations, which account for a significant proportion of genetic diseases. PE, on the other hand, offers even greater versatility by enabling precise insertions, deletions and all 12 possible base-to-base conversions without the need for donor DNA or double-strand breaks.

The expert speaker will provide a comprehensive overview of the current state of research in these areas, highlighting recent breakthroughs and discussing the potential of these technologies to transform genetic research and medicine. Attendees will gain insights into the latest advancements in the field, including the development of more efficient and versatile editors, improvements in delivery methods and efforts to reduce off-target effects.

Moreover, the webinar will explore the future applications of BE and PE, with a focus on their potential to address unmet medical needs. From correcting genetic mutations responsible for hereditary diseases to developing more effective cancer therapies, the possibilities are vast. The discussion will also touch on the ethical considerations and challenges associated with the clinical translation of these technologies, as well as the regulatory landscape that will shape their future use.

Register for this webinar to explore the future of CRISPR and gene editing and discover how base and prime editing are poised to revolutionize the field of genetics.

Join Dr. Jiabao Lv, PhD, Senior Protein Scientist, GenScript, for the live webinar on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at 10am EDT (3pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Unlocking CRISPR: Advances in Base Editing, Prime Editing and Future Applications.

