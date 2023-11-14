Unlocking Earning Potential: CFL Players' Association Partners with BILI for Unique Earning Opportunities off the Field

Social commerce platform, BecauseILoveIt.com (BILI), is forging an exclusive partnership with The Canadian Football League Players' Association (CFLPA) to provide CFL players with unique earning opportunities beyond the football field. Through "BILI Base" and "BILI Boost," players can curate online stores and collaborate with brands to create branded content, allowing them to monetize their social media presence and content. The CFLPA's Executive Director, Brian Ramsay, expressed excitement about the collaboration, highlighting its potential to engage fans and bolster players' personal brands. BILI's CEO, Adrian Capobianco, sees this partnership as a game-changer, by providing brands with seamless access to amazing creator talent at scale.

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BecauseILoveIt.com (BILI), a social commerce platform designed to improve the connection between brands and social media creators, today is launching a groundbreaking exclusive partnership with The Canadian Football League Players' Association (CFLPA). This partnership marks a significant step towards supporting CFLPA members in their quest for success both on and off the field.