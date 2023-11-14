Unlocking Earning Potential: CFL Players' Association Partners with BILI for Unique Earning Opportunities off the Field

Social commerce platform, BecauseILoveIt.com (BILI), is forging an exclusive partnership with The Canadian Football League Players' Association (CFLPA) to provide CFL players with unique earning opportunities beyond the football field. Through "BILI Base" and "BILI Boost," players can curate online stores and collaborate with brands to create branded content, allowing them to monetize their social media presence and content. The CFLPA's Executive Director, Brian Ramsay, expressed excitement about the collaboration, highlighting its potential to engage fans and bolster players' personal brands. BILI's CEO, Adrian Capobianco, sees this partnership as a game-changer, by providing brands with seamless access to amazing creator talent at scale.
TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BecauseILoveIt.com (BILI), a social commerce platform designed to improve the connection between brands and social media creators, today is launching a groundbreaking exclusive partnership with The Canadian Football League Players' Association (CFLPA). This partnership marks a significant step towards supporting CFLPA members in their quest for success both on and off the field.
The objective of this partnership is rooted in the shared mission of BILI and the CFLPA to provide CFL players with the tools they need to succeed, in particular, BILI's innovative platform empowers players to leverage their social media presence and content to unlock new opportunities as creators and influencers.
BILI offers players two exciting avenues to earn from their social media efforts:
- "BILI Base" empowers players to curate their own online stores on Store.BecauseILoveIt.com, featuring products they love. They receive a personalized link, perfect for sharing across their social media networks, and have the opportunity to earn attractive affiliate commissions, ranging from 10% to 40%, on the products sold through their stores.
- Meanwhile, "BILI Boost" is a dynamic program that fosters exciting collaborations between brands and players. For instance, a recent partnership with a global sports streaming service and CFL players including 2023 MVP, Henoc Muamba of the Toronto Argos. Through BILI Boost, players are compensated for crafting unique branded content and sharing it across social platforms.
"This collaboration opens up exciting opportunities for our 650 plus members players to engage with fans and bring their personal brand to life beyond the field of play. We are always looking for innovative and entrepreneurial ways to support our members today and tomorrow, and our partnership with BILI helps us do that." says CFLPA Executive Director, Brian Ramsay.
Adrian Capobianco, co-founder and CEO at BILI says, "Our partnership with the CFLPA as the exclusive Social Commerce partner marks a game-changing moment. We offer brands access to over 10,000 creators to share and sell their products across North America. The addition of CFL athletes to our community is a great fit for many brands looking to stand out by leveraging the athlete's personalities."
- BILI's performance-driven model operates seamlessly across all social media platforms. With a database of over 10,000 influencers across North America, collectively reaching +300 million impressions daily, BILI empowers influencers to directly earn commissions and fees from brands across these channels. Brands partnering with BILI can enjoy substantial earnings, while consumers benefit from trusted influencer endorsements. BILI's rapid growth since inception, underscores its dedication to transforming the North American influencer-brand-consumer landscape, providing brands and creators a more efficient and effective Social Commerce experience.
