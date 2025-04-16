Unlocking Efficiency: How Digitalization and AI are Redefining Biopharmaceutical Process Development, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

This webinar will highlight real-world examples and a technology demonstration to showcase how teams can transition from fragmented, manual processes to an integrated, data-driven approach. Post this

In this webinar, the expert speakers will explore how digitalization and AI are transforming process development, enabling organizations to build a strong data foundation, create seamless digital workflows and prepare for AI-driven process optimization. This webinar will highlight real-world examples and a technology demonstration to showcase how teams can transition from fragmented, manual processes to an integrated, data-driven approach. They will explore considerations for the next wave of digital and AI maturity using a mix of real-world examples and technology demonstrations.

A key focus will be on establishing a scalable data foundation that connects experimental data, recipes, analytical results and process parameters. By structuring data in an AI-ready format, teams can break down silos, enhance traceability and generate actionable insights. They will also discuss the importance of designing digital workflows that encourage collaboration while maintaining the right balance between flexibility and control. These workflows enable process scientists to efficiently transfer knowledge, streamline execution and capture high-quality data that fuels AI-powered decision-making.

Finally, the expert speakers will examine how AI-ready analysis can enhance both scientific and operational outcomes. With structured data and embedded analytical tools, teams can optimize process parameters, automate routine analysis and accelerate innovation. As AI continues to evolve, organizations that invest in digital transformation will be best positioned to capitalize on its potential, driving greater efficiency and scientific advancement.

Whether organizations are just beginning their digital journey or looking to enhance their existing capabilities, this webinar will provide valuable insights into modernizing process development through digital and AI-driven strategies.

Register for this webinar to discover how digitalization and AI-driven strategies can transform operations, break down data silos and streamline workflows for enhanced efficiency and decision-making.

Join experts from Benchling, Michael Schwartz, Process Development Strategy; and Wendy Cheng, Scientific Solutions Consultant, for the live webinar on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 11am EDT (10am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Unlocking Efficiency: How Digitalization and AI are Redefining Biopharmaceutical Process Development.

