Unlocking Evidence-Based Ingredients for Active Nutrition, Executive Function, eSports and Optimal Lifespan, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Incorporating these scientifically validated ingredients into dietary formulations can provide tangible benefits for consumers striving for peak cognitive performance. Post this

Nutrition is a cornerstone of cognitive enhancement, with specific nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids, VitaCholine and B vitamins such as Panmol NADH, lutein, mesozeaxanthin, zeaxanthin and xanthophylls supporting aspects such as mental clarity, focus and energy levels. Incorporating these scientifically validated ingredients into dietary formulations can provide tangible benefits for consumers striving for peak cognitive performance.

Preserving cognitive health is paramount for a fulfilling life, and lifestyle factors such as regular exercise, mental stimulation, healthy diet and social engagement are key contributors to longevity. Proven science has shown that specific nutrients promote cognitive resilience, and individuals can maintain optimal brain function and quality of life as they age. Integrating visual processing tasks into daily activities, such as gaming and driving, can enhance cognitive abilities related to visual perception, attention and reaction time.

In summary, the scientific evidence highlights the interconnectedness of cognitive aspects across eSports, active nutrition and lifespan optimization. By understanding and leveraging nutritional supplements that support cognitive benefits inherent in each domain, effective formulas that support the pursuit of peak performance, cognitive vitality and enhanced well-being throughout the lifespan can be created.

Register for this webinar today to understand how active nutrition helps athletes, gamers and professionals attain optimal cognitive performance.

Join featured speakers Jim Roufs, MS, RD, Owner, Intelligent Nutrition & Scientific Advisory Board Member; and Eric Ciappio, PhD, RD, Strategic Development Manager, Balchem, for the live webinar on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at 1pm EDT (12pm CDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Unlocking Evidence-Based Ingredients for Active Nutrition, Executive Function, eSports and Optimal Lifespan.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Ayesha Rashid, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x272, [email protected], https://xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks