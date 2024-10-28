Unlocking global strategies with proactive regulatory translation management, upcoming webinar hosted by Xtalks

By adopting best practices, such as leveraging integrated regulatory and language services, companies can streamline processes, reduce cost and improve overall submission quality. Post this

In this webinar, the speakers will delve into the best practices for incorporating translations into global submission strategies, emphasizing on the critical importance of accuracy in translations for regulatory compliance. The discussion will explore common challenges and inefficiencies encountered in the translation process and provide practical solutions to overcome these obstacles.

Moreover, the session will highlight the advantages of integrating regulatory expertise with language services, demonstrating how this synergy can streamline processes, reduce errors and expedite time-to-market for global submissions.

Register for this insightful webinar to gain insights into the critical role of specialized regulatory translation services in global submissions.

Join Sarah Jackson, Director, Business Development, ICON Patient Centred Sciences; Lena Mazurek, Director of Project Management, ICON Language Services; and Shermayne Nicolaou, Global Head, ICON Regulatory Project Services, for the live webinar on Friday, November 15, 2024, at 10am EST (4pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Unlocking global strategies with proactive regulatory translation management.

