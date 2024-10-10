Unlocking New Paths for Cardiac Care: A Practical Guide to Implementing Echocardiogram Services, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Barriers such as limited access to skilled personnel, high outsourcing costs and the logistical complexities of care delivery hinder the ability to offer these crucial diagnostics. Post this

However, many organizations struggle with implementing timely, convenient and cost-effective echocardiogram services. Barriers such as limited access to skilled personnel, high outsourcing costs and the logistical complexities of care delivery hinder the ability to offer these crucial diagnostics.

This webinar will review strategies and approaches for organizations considering potential implementation of echocardiogram programs. The expert presenters will explore the profound benefits of providing these services, including improved patient care, enhanced operational efficiency and increased financial sustainability. Participants will gain insight into the following key topics:

The integral role of echocardiograms in early heart disease detection and ongoing cardiac care management

Current gaps in access to echocardiogram services and how echo programs can bridge these gaps

Innovative staffing models and advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced echocardiography tools, which streamline the echocardiogram workflow

Practical steps to successfully implement and scale an echocardiogram program

Join this informative webinar and discover how echocardiogram programs can enhance quality of care, improve patient experiences and positively impact financial and operational performance of healthcare organizations.

Join Dr. Erik Abel, PharmD, MBA, VP of Clinical Strategy & Innovation, Caption Care; and Dr. Daniel Bensimhon, MD, Medical Director Advanced HF & Mechanical Support Program, Cone Health, for the live webinar on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Unlocking New Paths for Cardiac Care: A Practical Guide to Implementing Echocardiogram Services.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks