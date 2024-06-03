Unlocking precision medicine: An overview of Illumina's TSO500, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Available as a research-use-only tool, TSO500 sets the standard for reproducibility across sites, with exceptional accuracy and specificity across a broad range of preserved tissue types. Post this

In this webinar, the speakers will explore the only kitted comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) assay submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for pre-market approval (PMA) up to this point, TruSight Oncology 500 (TSO500). Available as a research-use-only tool, TSO500 sets the standard for reproducibility across sites, with exceptional accuracy and specificity across a broad range of preserved tissue types.

The expert speakers will also provide an overview of CGP, cover the validation of TSO500 tissue and present preliminary data on circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). Moreover, the session will explore the application of NGS in oncology clinical trial biomarker studies, demonstrating its pivotal role in advancing personalized medicine in cancer treatment.

Register for this webinar today to gain insights on using NGS in biomarker studies and the impact of comprehensive genomic profiling on advancing personalized cancer treatment.

Join Jin Li, Senior Director, Scientific Affairs, ICON; and Jason Gottwals, Genomic Enablement Manager - AMR, Illumina, for the live webinar on Monday, June 17, 2024, at 10am EDT (3pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Unlocking precision medicine: An overview of Illumina's TSO500.

